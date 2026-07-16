Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average - What's Next?

Advantage Energy Ltd. (TSE:AAV - Get Free Report) NYSE: AAV's share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$10.57 and traded as low as C$10.49. Advantage Energy shares last traded at C$10.64, with a volume of 854,904 shares trading hands.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AAV. Scotiabank upgraded Advantage Energy to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. BMO Capital Markets cut Advantage Energy from an "outperform" rating to a "hold" rating and set a C$12.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of C$14.17.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AAV

Advantage Energy Trading Up 0.7%

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$10.15 and a 200-day moving average of C$10.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.61, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.37, a PEG ratio of -3.58 and a beta of -0.52.

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV - Get Free Report) NYSE: AAV last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. Advantage Energy had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 6.59%. The company had revenue of C$169.03 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Advantage Energy Ltd. will post 1.4701493 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Donald Craig Blackwood bought 10,000 shares of Advantage Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$9.55 per share, for a total transaction of C$95,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider directly owned 1,109,248 shares in the company, valued at C$10,593,318.40. The trade was a 0.91% increase in their position. Also, Director Donald M. Clague acquired 5,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$9.92 per share, with a total value of C$49,600.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 90,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$892,800. The trade was a 5.88% increase in their position. Insiders bought 71,195 shares of company stock valued at $684,488 over the last quarter. 1.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Advantage Energy

Advantage Energy Ltd supplies clean, affordable, reliable, and sustainable Canadian energy to power the needs of Canada and the world. It is focused on the development and delineation of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource at Glacier, Wembley/Pipestone, Valhalla, and Progress, Alberta.

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