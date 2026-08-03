AECOM (ACM) Projected to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

AECOM (NYSE:ACM - Get Free Report) is projected to post its Q3 2026 results after the market closes on Monday, August 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.46 per share and revenue of $2.0135 billion for the quarter. AECOM has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.900-6.100 EPS. Interested persons are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q3 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, August 11, 2026 at 8:00 AM ET.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The construction company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.94 billion. AECOM had a return on equity of 28.52% and a net margin of 3.16%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect AECOM to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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AECOM Stock Up 0.2%

ACM opened at $72.54 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.93. The business's 50-day moving average price is $69.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. AECOM has a 12 month low of $66.28 and a 12 month high of $135.52.

AECOM Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 1st. AECOM's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on ACM. Citigroup reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of AECOM in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of AECOM from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on shares of AECOM from $111.00 to $105.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of AECOM from $115.00 to $101.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of AECOM from $109.00 to $102.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $114.82.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ACM

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President Lara Poloni acquired 4,224 shares of AECOM stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $70.63 per share, with a total value of $298,341.12. Following the transaction, the president owned 153,446 shares in the company, valued at $10,837,890.98. This trade represents a 2.83% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Gaurav Kapoor acquired 1,420 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $71.12 per share, with a total value of $100,990.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer directly owned 88,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,262,329.36. This represents a 1.64% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders acquired 9,869 shares of company stock valued at $699,391 over the last quarter. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its stake in AECOM by 14.9% in the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 2,366 shares of the construction company's stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in shares of AECOM by 62.6% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 14,266 shares of the construction company's stock worth $1,323,000 after buying an additional 5,493 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth grew its position in shares of AECOM by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 4,150 shares of the construction company's stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AECOM by 189.3% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the construction company's stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AECOM by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,935 shares of the construction company's stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.41% of the company's stock.

About AECOM

AECOM is a multinational infrastructure consulting firm that provides a broad range of professional technical and management services. Its core offerings include architecture and engineering design, program and construction management, environmental remediation and consulting, and operations and maintenance support. The company works across the full project lifecycle from planning and design through construction and long‑term asset management.

AECOM serves public- and private-sector clients in major built-environment markets, including transportation (roads, bridges, rail, airports), water and wastewater systems, buildings and places, energy and power, and environmental services.

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