AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Stock Rating Lowered by Wall Street Zen

AECOM (NYSE:ACM - Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on AECOM from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Truist Financial reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $109.00 target price (down from $116.00) on shares of AECOM in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Weiss Ratings cut AECOM from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on AECOM from $142.00 to $111.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of AECOM from $130.00 to $98.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AECOM presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $116.00.

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Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AECOM

AECOM Stock Down 0.1%

NYSE:ACM opened at $68.77 on Friday. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $76.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.50. The company has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a PE ratio of 17.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. AECOM has a 1-year low of $67.64 and a 1-year high of $135.52.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The construction company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.01. AECOM had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 28.52%. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. AECOM's revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. AECOM has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.900-6.100 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that AECOM will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at AECOM

In related news, CEO Troy Rudd purchased 4,225 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $71.02 per share, with a total value of $300,059.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 142,207 shares in the company, valued at $10,099,541.14. The trade was a 3.06% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gaurav Kapoor bought 1,420 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $71.12 per share, for a total transaction of $100,990.40. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer directly owned 88,053 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,262,329.36. The trade was a 1.64% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders acquired 9,869 shares of company stock worth $699,391 over the last quarter. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AECOM

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACM. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of AECOM in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA grew its stake in shares of AECOM by 86.7% during the 4th quarter. Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA now owns 280 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in AECOM by 95.4% in the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 295 shares of the construction company's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AECOM by 189.3% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the construction company's stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Corp raised its stake in AECOM by 129.1% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 362 shares of the construction company's stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. 85.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AECOM

AECOM is a multinational infrastructure consulting firm that provides a broad range of professional technical and management services. Its core offerings include architecture and engineering design, program and construction management, environmental remediation and consulting, and operations and maintenance support. The company works across the full project lifecycle from planning and design through construction and long‑term asset management.

AECOM serves public- and private-sector clients in major built-environment markets, including transportation (roads, bridges, rail, airports), water and wastewater systems, buildings and places, energy and power, and environmental services.

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