Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) Receives Consensus Rating of "Buy" from Analysts

Shares of Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR - Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of "Buy" by the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $117.50.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AEHR shares. Freedom Capital raised shares of Aehr Test Systems from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Wall Street Zen raised Aehr Test Systems from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, July 18th. Zacks Research raised Aehr Test Systems from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Lake Street Capital restated a "buy" rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Aehr Test Systems in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut Aehr Test Systems from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th.

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Aehr Test Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AEHR opened at $65.40 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $91.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -272.49 and a beta of 3.17. Aehr Test Systems has a 1 year low of $15.94 and a 1 year high of $126.62.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Aehr Test Systems news, Director Howard T. Slayen sold 6,819 shares of Aehr Test Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total transaction of $714,153.87. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 169,709 shares of the company's stock, valued at $17,773,623.57. The trade was a 3.86% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Aehr Test Systems by 262.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 50,207 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 36,364 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 17,225 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 1,344 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,576 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 110.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,882 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 3,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,466 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. 69.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Aehr Test Systems

Aehr Test Systems develops, manufactures and sells semiconductor test and burn-in equipment used by device manufacturers to ensure quality and reliability of integrated circuits. Its products are designed for wafer-level reliability assessment, functional test and stress screening of memory devices, system-on-chips, optical components and power semiconductors. By focusing on wafer-level burn-in and testing processes, the company helps reduce cost and improve yield for high-volume semiconductor production.

The company's product portfolio includes FOX series wafer probe test and burn-in systems as well as ABTS burn-in ovens.

Further Reading

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