Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) Shares Gap Up - What's Next?

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR - Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $72.01, but opened at $98.16. Aehr Test Systems shares last traded at $98.61, with a volume of 4,180,086 shares.

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More Aehr Test Systems News

Here are the key news stories impacting Aehr Test Systems this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum raised shares of Aehr Test Systems from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Aehr Test Systems in a research note on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen upgraded Aehr Test Systems from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Aehr Test Systems from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $68.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Aehr Test Systems

Aehr Test Systems Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.53. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of -247.21 and a beta of 3.17.

Insider Activity at Aehr Test Systems

In related news, Director Howard T. Slayen sold 6,819 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total value of $714,153.87. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 169,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,773,623.57. The trade was a 3.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Alistair N. Sporck sold 2,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.50, for a total transaction of $187,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 5,177 shares of the company's stock, valued at $484,049.50. This trade represents a 27.87% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 121,706 shares of company stock valued at $10,832,787 in the last ninety days. 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Aehr Test Systems

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AEHR. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Aehr Test Systems by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 59,219 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 241.8% in the 2nd quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 1,251 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Tema ETFs LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,000. 69.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aehr Test Systems

Aehr Test Systems develops, manufactures and sells semiconductor test and burn-in equipment used by device manufacturers to ensure quality and reliability of integrated circuits. Its products are designed for wafer-level reliability assessment, functional test and stress screening of memory devices, system-on-chips, optical components and power semiconductors. By focusing on wafer-level burn-in and testing processes, the company helps reduce cost and improve yield for high-volume semiconductor production.

The company's product portfolio includes FOX series wafer probe test and burn-in systems as well as ABTS burn-in ovens.

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