Aercap (NYSE:AER) Price Target Raised to $165.00

Aercap (NYSE:AER - Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an "equal weight" rating on the financial services provider's stock. Morgan Stanley's target price would suggest a potential upside of 8.87% from the stock's current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on AER. Citigroup restated a "buy" rating on shares of Aercap in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Aercap in a research note on Thursday. TD Cowen upped their target price on Aercap from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Barclays raised their target price on Aercap from $164.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Aercap from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $172.00.

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Aercap Stock Up 2.0%

NYSE AER traded up $2.93 during trading on Thursday, hitting $151.56. The company's stock had a trading volume of 534,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,281,203. Aercap has a fifty-two week low of $105.65 and a fifty-two week high of $156.33. The company has a market cap of $25.29 billion, a PE ratio of 6.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $144.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.42.

Aercap (NYSE:AER - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $5.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.14 by $1.00. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. Aercap had a net margin of 45.22% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.83 earnings per share. Aercap has set its FY 2026 guidance at 16.800-16.800 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Aercap will post 17.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aercap declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, April 29th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aercap

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AER. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Aercap by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,112,626 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $735,003,000 after buying an additional 184,425 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Aercap by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,272,935 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $470,517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179,241 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its holdings in Aercap by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,804,003 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $403,103,000 after acquiring an additional 31,794 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Aercap by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,738,772 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $393,726,000 after purchasing an additional 71,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WGI DM LLC boosted its position in Aercap by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. WGI DM LLC now owns 2,586,515 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $371,837,000 after purchasing an additional 30,703 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.42% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Aercap

Here are the key news stories impacting Aercap this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q2 earnings and revenue exceeded expectations. AerCap reported adjusted EPS of $5.14, up from $2.83 a year earlier and above the roughly $3.94–$4.14 consensus range. Revenue rose 14.9% year over year to $2.22 billion, topping the $2.10 billion estimate. AerCap Tops Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

AerCap reported adjusted EPS of $5.14, up from $2.83 a year earlier and above the roughly $3.94–$4.14 consensus range. Revenue rose 14.9% year over year to $2.22 billion, topping the $2.10 billion estimate. Positive Sentiment: Aircraft leasing demand remains favorable. Management cited continued demand as a key driver of the quarter’s results, supporting fleet utilization, lease rates and earnings visibility. Strong results helped push AER to a new one-year high. Continued Demand Drives AerCap Figures

Management cited continued demand as a key driver of the quarter’s results, supporting fleet utilization, lease rates and earnings visibility. Strong results helped push AER to a new one-year high. Positive Sentiment: AerCap declared a quarterly dividend of $0.40 per share. Shareholders of record on August 12 will receive the payment on September 3. The dividend provides an additional shareholder return, though its annualized yield is approximately 1.1%.

Shareholders of record on August 12 will receive the payment on September 3. The dividend provides an additional shareholder return, though its annualized yield is approximately 1.1%. Neutral Sentiment: Full-year guidance was updated to $16.80 in EPS. The company described its results as strong and raised 2026 guidance, but the stated EPS outlook is below the approximately $17.20 analyst consensus cited in reports. This could limit further upside unless operating performance continues to exceed expectations. AerCap Reports Strong Q2 Results and Raises 2026 Guidance

About Aercap

AerCap Holdings N.V. NYSE: AER is a global aircraft leasing and aviation finance company that acquires, leases, sells and manages commercial aircraft and engines. Its core services include operating leases, finance leases, sale-and-leaseback transactions, aircraft trading and remarketing, and asset management for airline customers. The company also provides related commercial and technical support services designed to optimize fleet utilization and residual values over the life cycle of aircraft and engines.

Operating with a broad global footprint, AerCap serves airlines and other aviation customers across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East and Africa.

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