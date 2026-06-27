AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) Given Consensus Rating of "Moderate Buy" by Analysts

Shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV - Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the twenty-three research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation, seventeen have issued a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $305.3333.

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Several research firms have recently commented on AVAV. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of AeroVironment from $295.00 to $220.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of AeroVironment from $390.00 to $305.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of AeroVironment from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of AeroVironment from $330.00 to $205.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of AeroVironment from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th.

View Our Latest Research Report on AVAV

Insider Activity at AeroVironment

In other news, Director Stephen F. Page sold 250 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.41, for a total transaction of $43,602.50. Following the sale, the director owned 49,001 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,546,264.41. This trade represents a 0.51% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 750 shares of company stock worth $133,503. 0.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of AeroVironment

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new stake in AeroVironment in the 1st quarter valued at about $225,000. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. acquired a new position in AeroVironment in the second quarter valued at about $285,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in AeroVironment in the second quarter valued at about $633,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in AeroVironment by 5,200.0% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in AeroVironment by 0.4% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 24,188 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $6,892,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 86.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AeroVironment Trading Up 0.9%

NASDAQ:AVAV opened at $137.95 on Friday. AeroVironment has a 12 month low of $135.20 and a 12 month high of $417.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $177.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $226.60. The company has a current ratio of 5.51, a quick ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.79, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.35.

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AeroVironment Company Profile

AeroVironment, Inc NASDAQ: AVAV is a technology company specializing in unmanned aerial systems (UAS), tactical missiles and precision loitering munitions, electric vehicle charging and scalable energy systems. Headquartered in Monrovia, California, the company develops solutions for defense, public safety and commercial markets. Their offerings include small UAS for intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, as well as advanced weapons systems designed to meet the needs of modern military operations.

The company's unmanned aerial systems portfolio features platforms such as the Raven, Puma and Switchblade series, which are deployed by the U.S.

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