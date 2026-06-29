AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.37 EPS

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV - Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The aerospace company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.37, FiscalAI reports. AeroVironment had a negative net margin of 13.93% and a positive return on equity of 3.28%. The company had revenue of $641.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.97 million.

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AeroVironment Price Performance

Shares of AVAV stock traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $139.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,970,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,579,180. AeroVironment has a 52-week low of $135.20 and a 52-week high of $417.86. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $177.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $226.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 5.51 and a quick ratio of 4.54. The company has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.35.

Insider Transactions at AeroVironment

In other AeroVironment news, Director Stephen F. Page sold 250 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.41, for a total value of $43,602.50. Following the sale, the director owned 49,001 shares in the company, valued at $8,546,264.41. The trade was a 0.51% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 750 shares of company stock valued at $133,502. Insiders own 0.81% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of AeroVironment by 230.3% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 109 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in AeroVironment during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in AeroVironment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in AeroVironment by 5,200.0% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in AeroVironment by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 188 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.38% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AVAV shares. Raymond James Financial raised shares of AeroVironment from an "underperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Research upgraded AeroVironment from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on AeroVironment from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Clear Str raised AeroVironment to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on AeroVironment from $389.00 to $315.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AeroVironment currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $305.33.

View Our Latest Report on AeroVironment

Trending Headlines about AeroVironment

Here are the key news stories impacting AeroVironment this week:

Positive Sentiment: AeroVironment reported quarterly EPS of $1.84, topping the $1.47 consensus estimate by a wide margin, which signals better-than-expected profitability. Article Title

AeroVironment reported quarterly EPS of $1.84, topping the $1.47 consensus estimate by a wide margin, which signals better-than-expected profitability. Positive Sentiment: Revenue came in at $641.62 million versus expectations of $555.97 million, suggesting demand remained stronger than analysts anticipated. Article Title

Revenue came in at $641.62 million versus expectations of $555.97 million, suggesting demand remained stronger than analysts anticipated. Neutral Sentiment: Investor attention has been focused on AeroVironment’s record backlog and the broader long-term drone growth story, which could help offset recent skepticism around the stock. Article Title

Investor attention has been focused on AeroVironment’s record backlog and the broader long-term drone growth story, which could help offset recent skepticism around the stock. Negative Sentiment: The company is facing multiple class-action lawsuit notices and lead-plaintiff deadline reminders, which adds legal overhang and may weigh on sentiment. Article Title

About AeroVironment

AeroVironment, Inc NASDAQ: AVAV is a technology company specializing in unmanned aerial systems (UAS), tactical missiles and precision loitering munitions, electric vehicle charging and scalable energy systems. Headquartered in Monrovia, California, the company develops solutions for defense, public safety and commercial markets. Their offerings include small UAS for intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, as well as advanced weapons systems designed to meet the needs of modern military operations.

The company's unmanned aerial systems portfolio features platforms such as the Raven, Puma and Switchblade series, which are deployed by the U.S.

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