AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) Stock Price Up 14.1% - Here's Why

Shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV - Get Free Report) rose 14.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $198.96 and last traded at $196.7750. Approximately 977,668 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 1,646,891 shares. The stock had previously closed at $172.44.

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Key Stories Impacting AeroVironment

Here are the key news stories impacting AeroVironment this week:

Positive Sentiment: AeroVironment reported blockbuster fiscal Q4 results, with revenue and earnings both beating estimates and revenue jumping sharply year over year, reinforcing the strength of demand for its drone and autonomous systems business.

AeroVironment reported blockbuster fiscal Q4 results, with revenue and earnings both beating estimates and revenue jumping sharply year over year, reinforcing the strength of demand for its drone and autonomous systems business. Positive Sentiment: The company received a $500 million U.S. Army/Department of Defense contract for counter-unmanned aerial systems, a meaningful win that supports future backlog and revenue visibility.

The company received a $500 million U.S. Army/Department of Defense contract for counter-unmanned aerial systems, a meaningful win that supports future backlog and revenue visibility. Positive Sentiment: Wedbush reportedly upgraded AVAV to “strong-buy,” adding to bullish sentiment around AeroVironment’s position in defense tech and the broader drone boom.

Wedbush reportedly upgraded AVAV to “strong-buy,” adding to bullish sentiment around AeroVironment’s position in defense tech and the broader drone boom. Neutral Sentiment: Several articles highlighted geopolitical tailwinds from the Russia-Ukraine war and rising global defense spending, which may continue to support AeroVironment’s long-term growth narrative.

Several articles highlighted geopolitical tailwinds from the Russia-Ukraine war and rising global defense spending, which may continue to support AeroVironment’s long-term growth narrative. Negative Sentiment: Law firms including Schall, Pomerantz, Rosen, and others announced or promoted class-action lawsuits tied to the period from June 25, 2025 through March 10, 2026, creating potential legal and reputational risk for shareholders.

Law firms including Schall, Pomerantz, Rosen, and others announced or promoted class-action lawsuits tied to the period from June 25, 2025 through March 10, 2026, creating potential legal and reputational risk for shareholders. Negative Sentiment: Some coverage noted concerns about profit outlook and integration-related weaknesses, suggesting that despite the strong quarter, the stock may face volatility if expectations become too elevated.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on AeroVironment from $400.00 to $225.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on AeroVironment from $260.00 to $235.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. BTIG Research reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of AeroVironment in a research note on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen cut AeroVironment from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 27th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of AeroVironment from $295.00 to $220.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $277.37.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AVAV

AeroVironment Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 4.54, a current ratio of 5.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion, a PE ratio of -52.49, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $175.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $224.09.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 29th. The aerospace company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $641.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $555.97 million. AeroVironment had a positive return on equity of 3.72% and a negative net margin of 9.00%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 133.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. AeroVironment has set its FY 2027 guidance at 3.020-3.340 EPS. Analysts predict that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at AeroVironment

In related news, Director Stephen F. Page sold 250 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.41, for a total transaction of $43,602.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 49,001 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,546,264.41. The trade was a 0.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 750 shares of company stock valued at $133,502 in the last three months. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of AeroVironment

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AVAV. Groupama Asset Managment purchased a new position in shares of AeroVironment during the 3rd quarter valued at $314,890,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of AeroVironment by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 884,395 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $213,956,000 after buying an additional 71,903 shares in the last quarter. Heard Capital LLC boosted its stake in AeroVironment by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. Heard Capital LLC now owns 722,150 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $174,681,000 after buying an additional 235,685 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in AeroVironment by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 686,273 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $216,101,000 after acquiring an additional 101,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 614,444 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $193,390,000 after acquiring an additional 83,322 shares in the last quarter. 86.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AeroVironment Company Profile

AeroVironment, Inc NASDAQ: AVAV is a technology company specializing in unmanned aerial systems (UAS), tactical missiles and precision loitering munitions, electric vehicle charging and scalable energy systems. Headquartered in Monrovia, California, the company develops solutions for defense, public safety and commercial markets. Their offerings include small UAS for intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, as well as advanced weapons systems designed to meet the needs of modern military operations.

The company's unmanned aerial systems portfolio features platforms such as the Raven, Puma and Switchblade series, which are deployed by the U.S.

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