AeroVironment's (AVAV) "Buy" Rating Reiterated at BTIG Research

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "buy" rating restated by stock analysts at BTIG Research in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $205.00 price target on the aerospace company's stock. BTIG Research's target price suggests a potential upside of 29.93% from the company's previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on AVAV. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on AeroVironment from $400.00 to $225.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Clear Str upgraded AeroVironment to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group cut their target price on AeroVironment from $172.00 to $166.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on AeroVironment from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of AeroVironment from $315.00 to $220.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $275.79.

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AeroVironment Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AVAV opened at $157.78 on Thursday. The firm's 50-day moving average is $172.92 and its 200-day moving average is $222.05. The company has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.87, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a current ratio of 4.30. AeroVironment has a 52-week low of $135.20 and a 52-week high of $417.86.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 29th. The aerospace company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.37. AeroVironment had a negative net margin of 9.00% and a positive return on equity of 3.71%. The business had revenue of $641.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $555.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 133.3% on a year-over-year basis. AeroVironment has set its FY 2027 guidance at 3.020-3.340 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that AeroVironment will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at AeroVironment

In other AeroVironment news, Director Stephen F. Page sold 250 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.41, for a total value of $43,602.50. Following the sale, the director directly owned 49,001 shares in the company, valued at $8,546,264.41. This represents a 0.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 750 shares of company stock worth $133,502. 0.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new stake in shares of AeroVironment during the 1st quarter worth about $225,000. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. acquired a new position in AeroVironment in the second quarter valued at about $285,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in AeroVironment during the second quarter worth about $633,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 5,200.0% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 0.4% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 24,188 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $6,892,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 86.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AeroVironment News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting AeroVironment this week:

Positive Sentiment: The company used its 2026 Investor Day to outline a growth strategy and new fiscal 2030 targets, including 15% to 20% organic revenue growth and 18% to 20% adjusted EBITDA margins, which helped improve sentiment around AeroVironment’s long-term earnings power. Article title

The company used its 2026 Investor Day to outline a growth strategy and new fiscal 2030 targets, including 15% to 20% organic revenue growth and 18% to 20% adjusted EBITDA margins, which helped improve sentiment around AeroVironment’s long-term earnings power. Positive Sentiment: Analysts and market commentary pointed to the investor day as a reason the stock rose, saying the new long-term outlook supports margin expansion and continued growth expectations. Article title

Analysts and market commentary pointed to the investor day as a reason the stock rose, saying the new long-term outlook supports margin expansion and continued growth expectations. Positive Sentiment: AeroVironment also announced a $30.9 million contract for its Puma systems for Germany’s LARUS program, adding to recent evidence of demand for its unmanned systems and counter-UAS offerings. Article title

AeroVironment also announced a $30.9 million contract for its Puma systems for Germany’s LARUS program, adding to recent evidence of demand for its unmanned systems and counter-UAS offerings. Positive Sentiment: Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform view with a $210 price target, reinforcing the bullish case for AeroVironment’s mid-term outlook. Article title

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform view with a $210 price target, reinforcing the bullish case for AeroVironment’s mid-term outlook. Neutral Sentiment: Multiple articles highlighted the company’s Investor Day materials and transcript, but these were largely summaries of the same event rather than new information. Article title

Multiple articles highlighted the company’s Investor Day materials and transcript, but these were largely summaries of the same event rather than new information. Negative Sentiment: Investor law firms announced and promoted a securities class action related to alleged disclosures during the June 2025 to March 2026 period, creating a legal overhang that can weigh on the shares. Article title

Investor law firms announced and promoted a securities class action related to alleged disclosures during the June 2025 to March 2026 period, creating a legal overhang that can weigh on the shares. Negative Sentiment: Another negative factor is that management left guidance unchanged at Investor Day, which some traders viewed as less exciting than expected and a possible reason the stock gave back some gains. Article title

AeroVironment Company Profile

AeroVironment, Inc NASDAQ: AVAV is a technology company specializing in unmanned aerial systems (UAS), tactical missiles and precision loitering munitions, electric vehicle charging and scalable energy systems. Headquartered in Monrovia, California, the company develops solutions for defense, public safety and commercial markets. Their offerings include small UAS for intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, as well as advanced weapons systems designed to meet the needs of modern military operations.

The company's unmanned aerial systems portfolio features platforms such as the Raven, Puma and Switchblade series, which are deployed by the U.S.

Further Reading

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