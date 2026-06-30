AeroVironment's (AVAV) Market Outperform Rating Reiterated at Citizens Jmp

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "market outperform" rating restated by research analysts at Citizens Jmp in a research report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $350.00 price target on the aerospace company's stock. Citizens Jmp's price target would indicate a potential upside of 119.03% from the company's previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on AVAV. Zacks Research upgraded AeroVironment from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of AeroVironment in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of AeroVironment from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of AeroVironment from $172.00 to $166.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of AeroVironment from $290.00 to $248.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AeroVironment currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $293.94.

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AeroVironment Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AVAV traded up $20.80 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $159.80. 3,811,340 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,609,567. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.54, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.35. The business's fifty day moving average is $176.65 and its 200-day moving average is $225.20. AeroVironment has a one year low of $135.20 and a one year high of $417.86. The company has a quick ratio of 4.54, a current ratio of 5.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 29th. The aerospace company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $641.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.97 million. AeroVironment had a positive return on equity of 3.28% and a negative net margin of 13.93%.The business's revenue was up 133.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. AeroVironment has set its FY 2027 guidance at 3.020-3.340 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that AeroVironment will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at AeroVironment

In related news, Director Stephen F. Page sold 250 shares of AeroVironment stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.41, for a total transaction of $43,602.50. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 49,001 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,546,264.41. The trade was a 0.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 750 shares of company stock worth $133,502 over the last quarter. 0.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AeroVironment

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVAV. Groupama Asset Managment bought a new stake in shares of AeroVironment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $314,890,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in AeroVironment by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 884,395 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $213,956,000 after purchasing an additional 71,903 shares during the last quarter. Heard Capital LLC boosted its holdings in AeroVironment by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. Heard Capital LLC now owns 722,150 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $174,681,000 after buying an additional 235,685 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in AeroVironment by 17.4% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 686,273 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $216,101,000 after buying an additional 101,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in AeroVironment by 15.7% in the third quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 614,444 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $193,390,000 after buying an additional 83,322 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.38% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting AeroVironment

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About AeroVironment

AeroVironment, Inc NASDAQ: AVAV is a technology company specializing in unmanned aerial systems (UAS), tactical missiles and precision loitering munitions, electric vehicle charging and scalable energy systems. Headquartered in Monrovia, California, the company develops solutions for defense, public safety and commercial markets. Their offerings include small UAS for intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, as well as advanced weapons systems designed to meet the needs of modern military operations.

The company's unmanned aerial systems portfolio features platforms such as the Raven, Puma and Switchblade series, which are deployed by the U.S.

Further Reading

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