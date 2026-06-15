Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from Brokerages

Shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG - Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $362.2857.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AMG. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $405.00 price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research note on Monday, May 4th. TD Cowen restated a "buy" rating and issued a $454.00 price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 4th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $365.00 target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research report on Monday, May 4th.

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Read Our Latest Analysis on Affiliated Managers Group

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Annette Franqui acquired 750 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $304.88 per share, for a total transaction of $228,660.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 1,962 shares in the company, valued at $598,174.56. This trade represents a 61.88% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Christopher Ryan sold 3,402 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.06, for a total value of $1,037,814.12. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 1,092 shares of the company's stock, valued at $333,125.52. This represents a 75.70% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 21,902 shares of company stock worth $7,257,719 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 2.1% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,157,344 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $275,957,000 after acquiring an additional 24,217 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 2.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 718,313 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $198,746,000 after purchasing an additional 18,865 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 685,588 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $197,641,000 after purchasing an additional 115,313 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 551,153 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $158,916,000 after purchasing an additional 41,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 426,649 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $122,994,000 after buying an additional 33,488 shares during the last quarter. 95.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Affiliated Managers Group Stock Down 0.0%

NYSE AMG opened at $354.55 on Monday. The business's 50-day moving average is $302.17 and its 200 day moving average is $297.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a PE ratio of 14.34, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Affiliated Managers Group has a 1 year low of $179.79 and a 1 year high of $355.55.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The asset manager reported $8.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.10 by $0.13. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 35.55%.The business had revenue of $544.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $544.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.37 EPS. The business's revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Affiliated Managers Group will post 34.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Affiliated Managers Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.0%. Affiliated Managers Group's dividend payout ratio is currently 0.16%.

About Affiliated Managers Group

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc NYSE: AMG is a global asset management holding company that partners with boutique investment firms. Founded in 1993 and headquartered in West Palm Beach, Florida, AMG invests in and collaborates with independent investment managers to foster growth while preserving their entrepreneurial culture. Through equity stakes and strategic support, the company aims to enhance its affiliates' distribution capabilities, operational infrastructure and access to capital.

The company's core business activities include providing capital solutions, distribution services and operational support to affiliated investment firms.

Further Reading

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