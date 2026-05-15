Aflac (NYSE:AFL) Director Arthur Reginald Collins Sells 2,300 Shares

Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL - Get Free Report) Director Arthur Reginald Collins sold 2,300 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.55, for a total transaction of $268,065.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 6,186 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $720,978.30. This trade represents a 27.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

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Aflac Stock Up 0.4%

AFL traded up $0.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $116.83. The stock had a trading volume of 1,908,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,311,501. The company has a market capitalization of $59.47 billion, a PE ratio of 13.26, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.62. Aflac Incorporated has a twelve month low of $96.95 and a twelve month high of $119.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.22.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 25.60% and a return on equity of 13.88%. Aflac's revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Aflac Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Aflac's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.70%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFL. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Aflac in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Aflac in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC purchased a new position in Aflac in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Evergreen Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Aflac in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Navalign LLC purchased a new position in Aflac in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.44% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about Aflac

Here are the key news stories impacting Aflac this week:

Positive Sentiment: Aflac issued $500 million of 5.150% senior notes due 2036, which should add balance-sheet flexibility and support liquidity for the insurer’s capital management plans. Aflac Issues $500 Million 2036 Senior Notes Offering

Aflac issued $500 million of 5.150% senior notes due 2036, which should add balance-sheet flexibility and support liquidity for the insurer’s capital management plans. Positive Sentiment: Recent commentary highlighted strong sales growth in Japan and the U.S., improving Japan margins, and a lower benefit ratio, all of which support Aflac’s earnings durability. Here's Why You Should Keep Holding Aflac in Your Portfolio

Recent commentary highlighted strong sales growth in Japan and the U.S., improving Japan margins, and a lower benefit ratio, all of which support Aflac’s earnings durability. Neutral Sentiment: The latest quarter was mixed, with revenue beating estimates but earnings per share missing consensus, leaving investors focused on whether growth can offset margin pressure.

The latest quarter was mixed, with revenue beating estimates but earnings per share missing consensus, leaving investors focused on whether growth can offset margin pressure. Neutral Sentiment: Several recent articles questioned Aflac’s valuation and risk profile after softer Japan margins and the earnings miss, but these pieces mainly reinforced existing concerns rather than introducing a new catalyst.

Several recent articles questioned Aflac’s valuation and risk profile after softer Japan margins and the earnings miss, but these pieces mainly reinforced existing concerns rather than introducing a new catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Major shareholder Post Holdings Co. Ltd. Japan disclosed another small sale of Aflac shares under a pre-arranged 10b5-1 plan, adding to a recent pattern of insider selling that can weigh on sentiment. Aflac NYSE: AFL Major Shareholder Sells $2,767,885.00 in Stock

Major shareholder Post Holdings Co. Ltd. Japan disclosed another small sale of Aflac shares under a pre-arranged 10b5-1 plan, adding to a recent pattern of insider selling that can weigh on sentiment. Negative Sentiment: Director Arthur Reginald Collins also sold shares recently, which may add a modest headwind to investor sentiment around the stock. SEC insider filing for Arthur Reginald Collins sale

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AFL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Aflac from $116.00 to $111.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Aflac from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Aflac from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Aflac from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, Evercore raised shares of Aflac from a "strong sell" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aflac presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $111.36.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AFL

About Aflac

Aflac Incorporated (American Family Life Assurance Company of Columbus) is a provider of supplemental insurance products designed to help policyholders manage out-of-pocket health care and living expenses. The company underwrites a range of individual and group policies that typically pay cash benefits directly to insureds when covered events occur, enabling greater financial flexibility for medical treatment, hospital stays, critical illness, and related costs. Aflac's product mix includes supplemental health insurance, life insurance and other specialty coverages intended to complement primary medical plans.

Founded in the mid-20th century and headquartered in Columbus, Georgia, Aflac distributes its products through a combination of employer-sponsored programs, independent brokers and agents, and direct marketing.

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