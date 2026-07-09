AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO) Given Consensus Recommendation of "Hold" by Brokerages

AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO - Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of "Hold" from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $127.20.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an "underweight" rating and set a $108.00 target price on shares of AGCO in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Oppenheimer set a $134.00 price target on shares of AGCO in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of AGCO from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of AGCO from $152.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, UBS Group restated a "neutral" rating and issued a $123.00 price objective on shares of AGCO in a research note on Sunday, May 10th.

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AGCO Stock Down 0.1%

AGCO opened at $113.65 on Thursday. AGCO has a one year low of $99.21 and a one year high of $143.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.07. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $115.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.63.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.26 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 7.43%.The business's revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. AGCO has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.000-6.000 EPS. Analysts anticipate that AGCO will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

AGCO Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from AGCO's previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. AGCO's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.57%.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder & Farm Equipment Ltd Tractors sold 422,590 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.28, for a total transaction of $52,096,895.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 3,149,820 shares in the company, valued at $388,309,809.60. This represents a 11.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.62% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AGCO

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in AGCO by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,963 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 759 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of AGCO by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 506 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Choreo LLC increased its stake in shares of AGCO by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 6,533 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in AGCO by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,367 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. 78.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AGCO Company Profile

AGCO Corporation is a global leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of agricultural machinery and precision farming solutions. Headquartered in Duluth, Georgia, the company markets a diverse portfolio of well-known brands, including Massey Ferguson, Fendt, Challenger, Valtra and GSI, serving farmers and producers in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Asia Pacific. Through an extensive dealer network, AGCO provides equipment tailored to a broad range of crop and livestock operations.

The company's product offerings span tractors, combine harvesters, hay and forage tools, application equipment, seeding and tillage implements, as well as grain storage and protein solutions.

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