AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO - Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.04), FiscalAI reports. AGCO had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 7.43%.The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. AGCO's revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. AGCO updated its FY 2026 guidance to 5.500-5.750 EPS.

Here are the key takeaways from AGCO's conference call:

Second-quarter adjusted EPS rose to $1.43 from $1.35, despite sales falling 1% year over year to approximately $2.6 billion. AGCO cited pricing, market-share gains and business-optimization savings as partial offsets to lower volumes and higher input costs.

Second-quarter adjusted EPS rose to from $1.35, despite sales falling 1% year over year to approximately $2.6 billion. AGCO cited pricing, market-share gains and business-optimization savings as partial offsets to lower volumes and higher input costs. AGCO lowered its 2026 outlook, now expecting net sales of $10.1–$10.2 billion and adjusted EPS of $5.50–$5.75 . The revisions reflect weaker demand expectations in Western Europe, Brazil and North American small agriculture, as well as lower pricing and currency assumptions.

AGCO lowered its 2026 outlook, now expecting net sales of and adjusted EPS of . The revisions reflect weaker demand expectations in Western Europe, Brazil and North American small agriculture, as well as lower pricing and currency assumptions. Industry demand remains soft, with AGCO forecasting large agricultural equipment in North America down about 15%, Western Europe roughly flat and Brazil down 5%–10%. Elevated financing and input costs, weather uncertainty and tighter credit are keeping farmers cautious.

Industry demand remains soft, with AGCO forecasting large agricultural equipment in North America down about 15%, Western Europe roughly flat and Brazil down 5%–10%. Elevated financing and input costs, weather uncertainty and tighter credit are keeping farmers cautious. North America delivered approximately 20% constant-currency sales growth and strong market-share gains, particularly in high-horsepower tractors, while pricing increased about 3.5%. Dealer inventories also declined across all major regions, improving channel health and positioning AGCO to align production more closely with retail demand.

North America delivered approximately 20% constant-currency sales growth and strong market-share gains, particularly in high-horsepower tractors, while pricing increased about 3.5%. Dealer inventories also declined across all major regions, improving channel health and positioning AGCO to align production more closely with retail demand. Gross tariff-related costs are now expected to be approximately $115 million in 2026, partly offset by $22 million of refunds recognized in the second quarter. AGCO continues to target free-cash-flow conversion of 75%–100% of adjusted net income and repurchased approximately $345 million of shares during the quarter.

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AGCO Stock Down 7.7%

Shares of AGCO traded down $8.91 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $107.26. The company had a trading volume of 2,284,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 763,576. AGCO has a one year low of $99.21 and a one year high of $143.78. The company's fifty day moving average price is $115.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.67. The company has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a PE ratio of 10.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

AGCO Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. AGCO's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings downgraded AGCO from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. UBS Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and issued a $123.00 price target on shares of AGCO in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of AGCO in a report on Friday, July 10th. They set a "buy" rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of AGCO from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of AGCO from $152.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $129.64.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AGCO

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder & Farm Equipment Ltd Tractors sold 422,590 shares of AGCO stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.28, for a total value of $52,096,895.20. Following the transaction, the insider owned 3,149,820 shares of the company's stock, valued at $388,309,809.60. The trade was a 11.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in AGCO by 20.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,086,933 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $223,448,000 after buying an additional 356,560 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in AGCO by 69.1% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 353,800 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $36,498,000 after purchasing an additional 144,625 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in AGCO by 60.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 373,500 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $38,964,000 after purchasing an additional 140,700 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in AGCO by 216.5% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 145,722 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $15,202,000 after purchasing an additional 99,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in AGCO by 100.6% during the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 164,973 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $17,210,000 after purchasing an additional 82,729 shares in the last quarter. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key AGCO News

Here are the key news stories impacting AGCO this week:

Positive Sentiment: Adjusted earnings per share rose to $1.43 from $1.35 a year earlier, although results still fell short of analyst expectations. Zacks Research also modestly increased its FY2028 EPS estimate to $9.19 from $9.16, suggesting some confidence in longer-term recovery prospects. AGCO Reports Second-Quarter Results

Adjusted earnings per share rose to $1.43 from $1.35 a year earlier, although results still fell short of analyst expectations. Zacks Research also modestly increased its FY2028 EPS estimate to $9.19 from $9.16, suggesting some confidence in longer-term recovery prospects. Neutral Sentiment: AGCO continues to trade at a relatively low valuation, with a P/E ratio near 10, while recent analyst price targets have a reported median of $133. However, the stock remains below both its 50-day and 200-day moving averages, reflecting deteriorating near-term momentum.

AGCO continues to trade at a relatively low valuation, with a P/E ratio near 10, while recent analyst price targets have a reported median of $133. However, the stock remains below both its 50-day and 200-day moving averages, reflecting deteriorating near-term momentum. Negative Sentiment: Second-quarter adjusted EPS of $1.43 missed consensus estimates ranging from $1.47 to $1.54, and revenue of approximately $2.61 billion missed estimates near $2.75 billion-$2.81 billion. Sales declined 1% year over year, signaling continued weakness in farm-equipment demand. AGCO Lags Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

Second-quarter adjusted EPS of $1.43 missed consensus estimates ranging from $1.47 to $1.54, and revenue of approximately $2.61 billion missed estimates near $2.75 billion-$2.81 billion. Sales declined 1% year over year, signaling continued weakness in farm-equipment demand. Negative Sentiment: The company cut full-year 2026 adjusted EPS guidance to approximately $5.50-$5.75, versus prior expectations near $5.99, and lowered revenue guidance to $10.1 billion-$10.2 billion from consensus of about $10.6 billion. Management cited softer agricultural demand, margin pressure and tariff-related costs. AGCO Cuts 2026 Outlook on Weaker Farm Demand

The company cut full-year 2026 adjusted EPS guidance to approximately $5.50-$5.75, versus prior expectations near $5.99, and lowered revenue guidance to $10.1 billion-$10.2 billion from consensus of about $10.6 billion. Management cited softer agricultural demand, margin pressure and tariff-related costs. Negative Sentiment: Following the report, analysts reduced several 2027 earnings estimates, including FY2027 EPS to $7.63 from $7.97. The combination of the earnings miss, lower guidance and multiple downward estimate revisions explains the heavy investor selling and elevated trading volume.

AGCO Company Profile

AGCO Corporation is a global leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of agricultural machinery and precision farming solutions. Headquartered in Duluth, Georgia, the company markets a diverse portfolio of well-known brands, including Massey Ferguson, Fendt, Challenger, Valtra and GSI, serving farmers and producers in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Asia Pacific. Through an extensive dealer network, AGCO provides equipment tailored to a broad range of crop and livestock operations.

The company's product offerings span tractors, combine harvesters, hay and forage tools, application equipment, seeding and tillage implements, as well as grain storage and protein solutions.

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