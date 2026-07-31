Agenus (AGEN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN - Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect Agenus to announce earnings of $0.05 per share and revenue of $34.00 million for the quarter. Individuals may visit the the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, August 6, 2026 at 9:30 AM ET.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($1.08). The company had revenue of $33.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.50 million. Agenus had a net margin of 50.49% and a negative return on equity of 31.66%. On average, analysts expect Agenus to post $-0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Agenus Price Performance

AGEN stock opened at $7.91 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.66. Agenus has a fifty-two week low of $2.71 and a fifty-two week high of $8.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $353.97 million, a PE ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.55.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Agenus

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Agenus by 721.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 543,546 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $1,707,000 after buying an additional 477,346 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Agenus in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,976,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Agenus by 3,080.3% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 441,486 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 427,604 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Agenus by 110.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 420,678 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $1,922,000 after acquiring an additional 220,327 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Agenus by 16,654.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 145,760 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 144,890 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.46% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AGEN has been the subject of several research reports. Wall Street Zen cut Agenus from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, July 18th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Agenus in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Agenus from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Zacks Research cut Agenus from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, B. Riley Financial restated a "buy" rating and set a $14.00 target price (up from $8.00) on shares of Agenus in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $22.00.

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About Agenus

Agenus, Inc NASDAQ: AGEN is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts. The company focuses on the discovery and development of therapies designed to modulate the immune system's response to cancer. Leveraging proprietary platforms in checkpoint modulation, vaccine technology and adjuvant systems, Agenus aims to deliver combination regimens that enhance antitumor activity across a variety of solid tumors and hematological malignancies.

Agenus' pipeline includes monoclonal antibodies targeting immune checkpoints, cytokine-based therapeutics and vaccine candidates built on its engineered heat shock protein (HSP) platform.

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