AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B) Sets New 12-Month High - Should You Buy?

AGF Management Limited (TSE:AGF.B - Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$23.37 and last traded at C$23.31, with a volume of 232349 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$22.92.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on AGF.B. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on AGF Management from C$21.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Desjardins increased their price target on AGF Management from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. TD increased their price target on AGF Management from C$19.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Scotia decreased their price objective on AGF Management from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of AGF Management from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of C$20.28.

Check Out Our Latest Report on AGF.B

AGF Management Trading Up 1.7%

The stock has a market cap of C$1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.23. The business's 50 day moving average is C$19.68 and its 200 day moving average is C$18.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.27, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 24th. The company reported C$0.72 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$126.70 million for the quarter. AGF Management had a return on equity of 7.64% and a net margin of 16.58%. As a group, equities analysts expect that AGF Management Limited will post 1.5610119 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AGF Management Company Profile

Founded in 1957, AGF Management Limited (AGF) is an independent and globally diverse asset management firm. Our companies deliver excellence in investing in the public and private markets through three business lines: AGF Investments, AGF Capital Partners and AGF Private Wealth. AGF brings a disciplined approach, focused on incorporating sound, responsible and sustainable corporate practices. The firm's collective investment expertise, driven by its fundamental, quantitative and private investing capabilities, extends globally to a wide range of clients, from financial advisors and their clients to high-net worth and institutional investors including pension plans, corporate plans, sovereign wealth funds, endowments and foundations.

Further Reading

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