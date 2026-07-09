Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Now Covered by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A - Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a "hold" rating and a $135.00 price target on the medical research company's stock. Jefferies Financial Group's price target points to a potential upside of 3.36% from the company's current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Thursday, June 11th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. HSBC decreased their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Agilent Technologies in a report on Friday, June 26th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $159.35.

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Agilent Technologies Price Performance

A stock traded up $1.54 during trading on Thursday, hitting $130.61. The stock had a trading volume of 53,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,264,521. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market cap of $36.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.25. The company's 50 day moving average price is $124.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.73. Agilent Technologies has a 1-year low of $108.35 and a 1-year high of $160.27.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The medical research company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.08. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 24.33% and a net margin of 19.55%.The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Agilent Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.000-6.100 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.480-1.500 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Agilent Technologies

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Core Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. SHP Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Board of the Pension Protection Fund bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Navalign LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies is a global provider of scientific instrumentation, consumables, software and services for laboratories across the life sciences, diagnostics and applied chemical markets. The company's product portfolio includes analytical instruments such as liquid and gas chromatographs, mass spectrometers, spectroscopy systems, and laboratory automation solutions, together with reagents, supplies and informatics tools that support measurement, testing and data analysis workflows. Agilent also offers instrument maintenance, qualification and laboratory services designed to help customers improve productivity and comply with regulatory requirements.

Founded as a corporate spin-off from Hewlett‑Packard in 1999, Agilent has evolved through a combination of strategic restructuring and acquisitions to concentrate on life sciences, diagnostics and applied laboratories.

Further Reading

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