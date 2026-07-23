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Agilon Health, Inc. (NYSE:AGL) Receives Consensus Rating of "Hold" from Analysts

Written by MarketBeat
July 23, 2026
Agilon Health logo with Medical background
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Key Points

  • Agilon Health has a consensus analyst rating of Hold, based on coverage from 14 research firms. The split includes two sell ratings, seven holds, and five buys, with an average 12-month target price of $64.00.
  • Recent analyst actions were mixed, including JPMorgan lowering the stock to underweight with a $21 target, while Wells Fargo reaffirmed overweight and raised its target to $141. Deutsche Bank and Benchmark also upgraded or reiterated bullish views with higher price targets.
  • The company reported better-than-expected quarterly results, posting EPS of $1.80 versus a $1.04 estimate and revenue of $1.42 billion versus $1.38 billion expected. Despite the beat, Agilon Health still posted negative margins and analysts expect a full-year loss.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in August.

Agilon Health, Inc. (NYSE:AGL - Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of "Hold" from the fourteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $64.00.

Several research firms have weighed in on AGL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Agilon Health from a "neutral" rating to an "underweight" rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Agilon Health from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Agilon Health from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $141.00 target price (up from $72.00) on shares of Agilon Health in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $95.00 price target (up from $13.00) on shares of Agilon Health in a research note on Thursday, May 21st.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AGL

Agilon Health Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AGL opened at $120.42 on Thursday. Agilon Health has a fifty-two week low of $7.48 and a fifty-two week high of $133.04. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 2.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.97.

Agilon Health (NYSE:AGL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Agilon Health had a negative net margin of 6.09% and a negative return on equity of 146.03%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Agilon Health will post -3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Agilon Health

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGL. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in Agilon Health by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 214,200 shares of the company's stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 7,209 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Agilon Health by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 47,111 shares of the company's stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 10,424 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Agilon Health by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 82,348 shares of the company's stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 12,193 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Agilon Health by 4.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 346,031 shares of the company's stock worth $796,000 after buying an additional 13,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Agilon Health by 70.7% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 40,880 shares of the company's stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 16,928 shares during the last quarter.

About Agilon Health

(Get Free Report)

Agilon Health NYSE: AGL is a healthcare company that partners with independent primary care physicians to deliver value-based care for Medicare beneficiaries. Through risk-sharing arrangements, Agilon assumes financial responsibility for patient populations, enabling physicians to focus on preventive and proactive health management. The company provides the administrative, clinical and operational infrastructure needed to support comprehensive care delivery.

Agilon’s platform encompasses data analytics, care management, patient engagement tools and population health programs.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for Agilon Health (NYSE:AGL)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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