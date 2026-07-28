Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) Shares Gap Up Following Strong Earnings

Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS - Get Free Report)'s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $103.24, but opened at $107.89. Agilysys shares last traded at $106.9030, with a volume of 56,474 shares changing hands.

The software maker reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $87.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.97 million. Agilysys had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 12.15%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 EPS.

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Key Agilysys News

Here are the key news stories impacting Agilysys this week:

Positive Sentiment: Quarterly results exceeded expectations: Agilysys reported adjusted EPS of $0.49, versus the $0.40 consensus estimate, while revenue rose 14.3% year over year to a record $87.7 million, ahead of the $85.97 million forecast. EPS also increased from $0.33 in the prior-year quarter. Agilysys quarterly earnings results

Agilysys reported adjusted EPS of $0.49, versus the $0.40 consensus estimate, while revenue rose 14.3% year over year to a record $87.7 million, ahead of the $85.97 million forecast. EPS also increased from $0.33 in the prior-year quarter. Positive Sentiment: Management maintained a constructive outlook: Fiscal 2027 revenue guidance was set at $368 million to $373 million, slightly above the $367.7 million analyst consensus. The quarter also showed improved profitability, including operating profit of approximately $9.7 million and net income of roughly $9.0 million. Agilysys fiscal 2027 first-quarter results

Fiscal 2027 revenue guidance was set at $368 million to $373 million, slightly above the $367.7 million analyst consensus. The quarter also showed improved profitability, including operating profit of approximately $9.7 million and net income of roughly $9.0 million. Positive Sentiment: Analysts raised their expectations: Needham increased its price target from $120 to $130 and assigned a Buy rating. Piper Sandler raised its target from $110 to $120 and maintained an Overweight rating. William Blair also reiterated a Buy rating, citing strong execution, higher revenue guidance and additional growth potential. Agilysys analyst forecast updates

Needham increased its price target from $120 to $130 and assigned a Buy rating. Piper Sandler raised its target from $110 to $120 and maintained an Overweight rating. William Blair also reiterated a Buy rating, citing strong execution, higher revenue guidance and additional growth potential. Neutral Sentiment: Investor positioning is mixed: some institutions increased holdings while others reduced or exited positions. Insider activity has been predominantly buying, although one executive reported recent sales.

Investor positioning is mixed: some institutions increased holdings while others reduced or exited positions. Insider activity has been predominantly buying, although one executive reported recent sales. Negative Sentiment: At roughly 76 times earnings, AGYS remains valued at a premium, leaving the stock sensitive to any slowdown in growth or disappointment against its elevated expectations.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AGYS shares. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Agilysys from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Zacks Research raised shares of Agilysys from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Agilysys from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group set a $110.00 target price on Agilysys in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of Agilysys in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $123.60.

View Our Latest Research Report on AGYS

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Agilysys

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AGYS. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Agilysys by 123.9% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 421 shares of the software maker's stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. increased its stake in Agilysys by 700.0% in the first quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 456 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Agilysys by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 5,518 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Agilysys by 7.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 146,118 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $10,395,000 after acquiring an additional 9,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi grew its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 55.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 6,373 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 2,284 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.00% of the company's stock.

Agilysys Price Performance

The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $95.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.38 and a beta of 0.37.

Agilysys Company Profile

Agilysys, Inc is a publicly traded technology company NASDAQ: AGYS that specializes in providing software and services to the hospitality industry. The company's solutions span property management, point-of-sale, inventory and procurement, workforce management, analytics and mobile guest engagement. These offerings are designed to streamline hotel and resort operations, enhance guest experiences and improve financial performance for clients across the lodging, gaming, cruise, senior living and higher-education markets.

Agilysys delivers its portfolio through both cloud-based and on-premises deployments, enabling hoteliers and hospitality operators to select the infrastructure model that best aligns with their operational requirements and IT strategies.

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