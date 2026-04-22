Agios Pharmaceuticals (AGIO) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO - Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.82) per share and revenue of $13.9110 million for the quarter. Individuals may review the information on the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, April 29, 2026 at 8:00 AM ET.

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Agios Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

AGIO opened at $26.29 on Wednesday. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $22.24 and a one year high of $46.00. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $30.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 0.79.

Insider Transactions at Agios Pharmaceuticals

In other Agios Pharmaceuticals news, insider James William Burns sold 3,280 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.71, for a total value of $113,848.80. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 49,306 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,711,411.26. This trade represents a 6.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider Krishnan Viswanadhan sold 2,959 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.80, for a total transaction of $82,260.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 5,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,919.80. The trade was a 36.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,582 shares of company stock valued at $520,405. 4.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Agios Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bellevue Group AG boosted its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% in the third quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,714,736 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $149,110,000 after acquiring an additional 124,586 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,108,145 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $84,604,000 after acquiring an additional 845,433 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 485.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,471,416 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $99,203,000 after acquiring an additional 2,049,287 shares during the last quarter. Commodore Capital LP boosted its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 6.4% in the second quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 2,325,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $77,330,000 after acquiring an additional 140,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCG Crossover Management LLC boosted its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 105.2% in the third quarter. TCG Crossover Management LLC now owns 1,430,041 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $57,402,000 after acquiring an additional 733,038 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $41.78.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Agios Pharmaceuticals

Key Agios Pharmaceuticals News

Here are the key news stories impacting Agios Pharmaceuticals this week:

Positive Sentiment: Bank of America cut its price target from $44 to $41 but kept a "buy" rating, signaling continued analyst conviction in long‑term upside despite the recent headwinds. Article Title

Bank of America cut its price target from $44 to $41 but kept a "buy" rating, signaling continued analyst conviction in long‑term upside despite the recent headwinds. Positive Sentiment: HC Wainwright lowered its target from $65 to $50 while maintaining a "buy" rating, indicating bullish analyst views remain albeit with reduced near‑term expectations. Article Title

HC Wainwright lowered its target from $65 to $50 while maintaining a "buy" rating, indicating bullish analyst views remain albeit with reduced near‑term expectations. Negative Sentiment: Coverage and analysis argue Novo’s late‑stage win materially alters the PK‑activator competitive landscape, a direct challenge to mitapivat’s market opportunity and approval outlook. Article Title

Coverage and analysis argue Novo’s late‑stage win materially alters the PK‑activator competitive landscape, a direct challenge to mitapivat’s market opportunity and approval outlook. Negative Sentiment: Market coverage reports that Agios shares plunged after Novo’s PKR activator met its endpoints in a sickle cell study, increasing investor concern about mitapivat’s competitiveness. Article Title

Market coverage reports that Agios shares plunged after Novo’s PKR activator met its endpoints in a sickle cell study, increasing investor concern about mitapivat’s competitiveness. Negative Sentiment: Newswire reports and analysis summarize Novo’s trial win and emphasize pressure on Agios from a surprise competitor success. Article Title

Newswire reports and analysis summarize Novo’s trial win and emphasize pressure on Agios from a surprise competitor success. Negative Sentiment: Industry coverage explains why Novo’s late‑stage result is a material commercial threat to rivals and why the market punished Agios stock. Article Title

Industry coverage explains why Novo’s late‑stage result is a material commercial threat to rivals and why the market punished Agios stock. Negative Sentiment: Consumer/business press pieces highlight the share‑price drop and investor reaction after the surprise Novo data release. Article Title

Consumer/business press pieces highlight the share‑price drop and investor reaction after the surprise Novo data release. Negative Sentiment: Market writeups report a ≈20–25% tumble after the Novo announcement, reflecting rapid repricing of Agios’s sickle‑cell prospects. Article Title

About Agios Pharmaceuticals

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company founded in 2008 as a spin-out from research at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute and the Broad Institute. Headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, Agios focuses on understanding and targeting cellular metabolism to develop novel therapies for cancer and rare genetic diseases. The company's scientific platform integrates genomic discovery, metabolic profiling and precision medicine approaches to identify and advance small-molecule candidates that correct or exploit metabolic dysfunction.

Agios's lead products are IDH (isocitrate dehydrogenase) inhibitors that target specific cancer mutations.

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