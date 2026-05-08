AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) to Issue $0.12 Monthly Dividend

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC - Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 13.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th.

AGNC Investment has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.0%per year over the last three years. AGNC Investment has a payout ratio of 88.3% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company's earnings tumble. Equities analysts expect AGNC Investment to earn $1.51 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 95.4%.

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AGNC Investment Stock Performance

AGNC Investment stock opened at $10.72 on Friday. AGNC Investment has a 52-week low of $8.65 and a 52-week high of $12.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.73. The firm has a market cap of $12.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.35.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. The company had revenue of ($114.00) million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.57 million. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 39.50% and a return on equity of 18.31%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AGNC Investment will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp. is a self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily acquires and manages a portfolio of residential mortgage-backed securities guaranteed by U.S. government-sponsored enterprises such as Ginnie Mae, Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac. The company employs a leveraged total return strategy, borrowing against its securities to enhance income potential while using interest rate hedges to manage risk. AGNC's investment objective is to generate attractive monthly dividends and long-term capital appreciation for its shareholders.

Founded in 2008 and headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, AGNC focuses exclusively on U.S.

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