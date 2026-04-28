AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) CEO Peter Federico Sells 64,411 Shares

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC - Get Free Report) CEO Peter Federico sold 64,411 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.03, for a total value of $710,453.33. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,991,495 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $21,966,189.85. This trade represents a 3.13% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

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AGNC Investment Stock Down 0.2%

AGNC stock traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $11.08. 14,791,774 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,702,170. AGNC Investment Corp. has a one year low of $8.61 and a one year high of $12.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $12.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.69.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.06. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 18.63% and a net margin of 39.50%.The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $411.57 million. Research analysts anticipate that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

AGNC Investment Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. AGNC Investment's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 119.01%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AGNC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research lowered AGNC Investment from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. JonesTrading lowered AGNC Investment from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on AGNC Investment from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on AGNC Investment from $12.50 to $10.50 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of AGNC Investment in a report on Friday, March 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $11.06.

Read Our Latest Report on AGNC

Institutional Trading of AGNC Investment

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of AGNC Investment in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new position in shares of AGNC Investment in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 61.1% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,762 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AGNC Investment in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 100.9% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,365 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.28% of the company's stock.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp. is a self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily acquires and manages a portfolio of residential mortgage-backed securities guaranteed by U.S. government-sponsored enterprises such as Ginnie Mae, Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac. The company employs a leveraged total return strategy, borrowing against its securities to enhance income potential while using interest rate hedges to manage risk. AGNC's investment objective is to generate attractive monthly dividends and long-term capital appreciation for its shareholders.

Founded in 2008 and headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, AGNC focuses exclusively on U.S.

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