AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) Trading 4% Higher - Time to Buy?

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC - Get Free Report)'s share price was up 4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $11.10 and last traded at $11.07. 31,163,403 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 66% from the average daily volume of 18,750,559 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.64.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of AGNC Investment in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of AGNC Investment in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on AGNC Investment from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on AGNC Investment from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $11.11.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Stock Up 4.0%

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.61 and a 200-day moving average of $10.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.31.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $305.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 57.94%.During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AGNC Investment Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 13.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st. AGNC Investment's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.79%.

Insider Transactions at AGNC Investment

In other AGNC Investment news, Director Donna Blank sold 22,000 shares of AGNC Investment stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.78, for a total transaction of $237,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 96,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,039,957.38. The trade was a 18.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.40% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AGNC. Avion Wealth lifted its stake in AGNC Investment by 286.3% in the 1st quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 2,727 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 2,021 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in AGNC Investment by 61.1% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,762 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AGNC Investment during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 100.9% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,365 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthCollab LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment in the third quarter valued at $33,000. 38.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp. is a self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily acquires and manages a portfolio of residential mortgage-backed securities guaranteed by U.S. government-sponsored enterprises such as Ginnie Mae, Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac. The company employs a leveraged total return strategy, borrowing against its securities to enhance income potential while using interest rate hedges to manage risk. AGNC's investment objective is to generate attractive monthly dividends and long-term capital appreciation for its shareholders.

Founded in 2008 and headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, AGNC focuses exclusively on U.S.

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