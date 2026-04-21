AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) Trading Up 1.3% After Earnings Beat

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC - Get Free Report) shares were up 1.3% during trading on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $11.12 and last traded at $10.91. Approximately 19,955,237 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 6% from the average daily volume of 21,157,682 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.77.

The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 47.40%.The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $411.57 million.

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AGNC Investment Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 13.2%. AGNC Investment's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 102.86%.

Trending Headlines about AGNC Investment

Here are the key news stories impacting AGNC Investment this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on AGNC Investment from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on AGNC Investment from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on AGNC Investment from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on AGNC Investment from $12.50 to $10.50 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered AGNC Investment from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, December 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $11.03.

Get Our Latest Analysis on AGNC Investment

Insider Activity at AGNC Investment

In related news, EVP Kenneth L. Pollack sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.11, for a total value of $605,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 552,297 shares in the company, valued at $6,688,316.67. This trade represents a 8.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary D. Kain sold 700,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.91, for a total value of $8,337,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 2,189,091 shares of the company's stock, valued at $26,072,073.81. This trade represents a 24.23% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 775,000 shares of company stock worth $9,246,000 in the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AGNC Investment

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in AGNC Investment in the 4th quarter worth about $141,830,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC purchased a new stake in AGNC Investment in the 4th quarter worth about $33,210,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in AGNC Investment by 19,632.0% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,108,188 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $33,320,000 after acquiring an additional 3,092,436 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in AGNC Investment by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,693,449 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $155,383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,906,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,097,741 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $312,275,000 after buying an additional 1,596,244 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.28% of the company's stock.

AGNC Investment Trading Up 1.3%

The firm has a market capitalization of $12.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.66.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

AGNC Investment Corp. is a self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily acquires and manages a portfolio of residential mortgage-backed securities guaranteed by U.S. government-sponsored enterprises such as Ginnie Mae, Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac. The company employs a leveraged total return strategy, borrowing against its securities to enhance income potential while using interest rate hedges to manage risk. AGNC's investment objective is to generate attractive monthly dividends and long-term capital appreciation for its shareholders.

Founded in 2008 and headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, AGNC focuses exclusively on U.S.

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