Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM - Get Free Report) TSE: AEM issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The mining company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.16, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 39.46% and a return on equity of 21.09%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.94 EPS.

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Agnico Eagle Mines Price Performance

Shares of AEM stock traded up $6.32 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $150.75. 2,698,031 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,684,204. The company's 50 day moving average price is $158.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $189.75. The company has a market cap of $76.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.17, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.60. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 12 month low of $123.34 and a 12 month high of $255.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 3.15.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. ATB Cormark Capital Markets raised Agnico Eagle Mines from a "hold" rating to an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Research downgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $187.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce set a $285.00 target price on Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, TD raised their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $251.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Agnico Eagle Mines has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $225.69.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On Agnico Eagle Mines

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEM. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,216 shares of the mining company's stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 57.2% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,188 shares of the mining company's stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines during the fourth quarter worth about $252,000. Wright Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines in the fourth quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines in the 3rd quarter valued at about $217,000. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company's stock.

More Agnico Eagle Mines News

Here are the key news stories impacting Agnico Eagle Mines this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q2 earnings beat expectations: Adjusted EPS was $3.05, above the $2.89 consensus and up from $1.94 a year earlier. Higher gold prices, better-than-planned production and cost control supported the result. Revenue rose 35% year over year to $3.77 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines Beats Q2 Earnings Estimates

Adjusted EPS was $3.05, above the $2.89 consensus and up from $1.94 a year earlier. Higher gold prices, better-than-planned production and cost control supported the result. Revenue rose 35% year over year to $3.77 billion. Positive Sentiment: Record cash generation and shareholder returns: Agnico Eagle reported record quarterly free cash flow and record quarterly shareholder returns, reinforcing the investment case for its high-quality gold portfolio and strong balance sheet. Agnico Eagle Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results

Agnico Eagle reported record quarterly free cash flow and record quarterly shareholder returns, reinforcing the investment case for its high-quality gold portfolio and strong balance sheet. Positive Sentiment: Production outlook maintained: Management maintained its 2026 production outlook, while updated spending and production guidance could improve execution visibility. The company also continued expanding its Finnish exploration and development footprint. Agnico Eagle Reports Higher Q2 Earnings

Management maintained its 2026 production outlook, while updated spending and production guidance could improve execution visibility. The company also continued expanding its Finnish exploration and development footprint. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst recommendations remain favorable but are not a strong catalyst: The average brokerage recommendation suggests AEM is suitable for portfolios, although the source cautions that Wall Street ratings can be overly optimistic and should be considered alongside valuation and operating results. Agnico Is Considered a Good Investment by Brokers

The average brokerage recommendation suggests AEM is suitable for portfolios, although the source cautions that Wall Street ratings can be overly optimistic and should be considered alongside valuation and operating results. Neutral Sentiment: Options volatility is rising: Increased implied volatility signals heightened expectations for price movement around the earnings release, but it does not indicate whether traders expect AEM to rise or fall. Implied Volatility Surging for Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Options

Increased implied volatility signals heightened expectations for price movement around the earnings release, but it does not indicate whether traders expect AEM to rise or fall. Negative Sentiment: Revenue missed estimates: Quarterly revenue of $3.77 billion narrowly fell short of the $3.78 billion consensus, limiting the upside from the EPS beat. Agnico Eagle's Q2 Earnings Surpass Estimates

Quarterly revenue of $3.77 billion narrowly fell short of the $3.78 billion consensus, limiting the upside from the EPS beat. Negative Sentiment: Some forward estimates were reduced: Erste Group lowered its FY2026 EPS forecast to $12.23 from $12.86 and its FY2027 forecast to $12.40 from $13.72. Citigroup also lowered its expectations for AEM’s price target, adding a note of caution despite the strong quarter.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited NYSE: AEM is a Canadian-based senior gold producer headquartered in Toronto, Ontario. The company is principally engaged in the exploration, development, production and reclamation of gold-bearing properties. Agnico Eagle pursues both greenfield and brownfield exploration to expand its resource base and operates a portfolio of producing mines and development projects to generate long-life gold production.

Its core business activities span the full mining lifecycle: grassroots and advanced-stage exploration, prefeasibility and feasibility studies, mine construction, underground and open-pit mining, ore processing and metal recovery, and post-mining reclamation and closure.

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