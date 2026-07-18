Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) Rating Increased to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC - Get Free Report) was upgraded by Wall Street Zen from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Agree Realty in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Agree Realty from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a $81.00 price objective on Agree Realty in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Agree Realty in a research report on Monday, June 1st. They set a "buy" rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Agree Realty from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $83.81.

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Agree Realty Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of Agree Realty stock opened at $81.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $9.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.87, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.47. Agree Realty has a 1 year low of $69.56 and a 1 year high of $82.08. The company's fifty day moving average is $75.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.89.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. Agree Realty had a return on equity of 3.95% and a net margin of 29.25%.The company had revenue of $211.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $195.73 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Agree Realty has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.540-4.580 EPS. Analysts forecast that Agree Realty will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Agree Realty news, Chairman Richard Agree acquired 5,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $71.41 per share, for a total transaction of $357,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman directly owned 90,512 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,463,461.92. This trade represents a 5.85% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Greg Lehmkuhl acquired 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $75.09 per share, with a total value of $56,317.50. Following the transaction, the director owned 34,465 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,587,976.85. This trade represents a 2.22% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 19,045 shares of company stock worth $1,415,943. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Agree Realty

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADC. Clearstead Trust LLC boosted its position in Agree Realty by 192.1% during the 4th quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 368 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Wiser Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Agree Realty in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in Agree Realty by 71.1% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 462 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 163.8% during the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 459 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 178.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 546 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.83% of the company's stock.

Agree Realty Company Profile

Agree Realty Corporation NYSE: ADC is a publicly traded real estate investment trust headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. Founded in 1971, the company converted to a REIT structure in 2013 and focuses on acquiring, developing and managing a diversified portfolio of retail properties under long-term, triple-net (NNN) leases. Its tenant roster spans national and regional retailers in sectors such as grocery, home improvement, convenience and specialty retail.

Agree Realty's primary business activities include sourcing and underwriting new property acquisitions, originating build-to-suit projects and executing value-add redevelopment programs.

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