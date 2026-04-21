Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) Releases FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC - Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 4.540-4.580 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 2.920. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on ADC. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on Agree Realty from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Agree Realty from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $82.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Agree Realty from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $83.81.

Read Our Latest Report on Agree Realty

Agree Realty Stock Down 0.7%

ADC traded down $0.59 on Tuesday, hitting $78.97. The company had a trading volume of 1,152,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,302,409. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.74. Agree Realty has a 52-week low of $69.56 and a 52-week high of $82.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. Agree Realty had a net margin of 28.44% and a return on equity of 3.79%. The company had revenue of $211.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.73 million. Agree Realty has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.540-4.580 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Agree Realty will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Agree Realty Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.267 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. This is a positive change from Agree Realty's previous monthly dividend of $0.26. Agree Realty's payout ratio is currently 177.40%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Agree Realty

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADC. Wiser Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agree Realty in the third quarter worth $32,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Agree Realty by 214.4% during the fourth quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 547 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Agree Realty by 158.9% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 580 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agree Realty in the third quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Danske Bank A S acquired a new stake in shares of Agree Realty in the third quarter valued at about $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.83% of the company's stock.

Agree Realty Company Profile

Agree Realty Corporation NYSE: ADC is a publicly traded real estate investment trust headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. Founded in 1971, the company converted to a REIT structure in 2013 and focuses on acquiring, developing and managing a diversified portfolio of retail properties under long-term, triple-net (NNN) leases. Its tenant roster spans national and regional retailers in sectors such as grocery, home improvement, convenience and specialty retail.

Agree Realty's primary business activities include sourcing and underwriting new property acquisitions, originating build-to-suit projects and executing value-add redevelopment programs.

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