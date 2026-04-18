AIA (OTCMKTS:AAGIY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Research

AIA (OTCMKTS:AAGIY - Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Zacks Research from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report issued on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on AIA in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. They issued a "buy" rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold".

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Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AAGIY

AIA Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS AAGIY opened at $42.79 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. AIA has a 12-month low of $26.99 and a 12-month high of $46.84. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $43.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.92.

AIA Company Profile

AIA Group Limited is a Hong Kong–headquartered life insurance company with roots dating back to 1919. Originally established in Shanghai, the company has grown into a pan‑Asian insurer offering a broad range of protection and long‑term savings products. AIA serves both individual and corporate clients and is widely recognized for its extensive presence across the Asia‑Pacific region.

The company's core business includes life insurance, accident and health insurance, savings and wealth accumulation products, and retirement solutions.

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