Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) Receives Consensus Rating of "Hold" from Brokerages

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF - Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of "Hold" from the nine research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company.

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A number of analysts recently issued reports on ACDVF shares. Scotiabank restated a "sector perform" rating on shares of Air Canada in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Air Canada in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. National Bank Financial raised Air Canada from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Air Canada from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Air Canada

Air Canada Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ACDVF opened at $16.14 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. The company has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.42. Air Canada has a 52-week low of $12.03 and a 52-week high of $17.96. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $15.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.62.

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.96 billion. Air Canada had a return on equity of 27.71% and a net margin of 3.45%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Air Canada will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Air Canada Company Profile

Air Canada is the largest airline in Canada and one of the leading carriers in North America. Founded in 1937 as Trans-Canada Air Lines and rebranded as Air Canada in 1965, the company operates scheduled passenger and cargo services on six continents. The airline maintains membership in the Star Alliance network, offering seamless connections and coordinated loyalty benefits to travelers worldwide.

Through its mainline operations and subsidiaries—including Air Canada Rouge, Air Canada Cargo and Air Canada Vacations—the company provides a broad range of services.

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