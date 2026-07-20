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Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) Shares Gap Down - Time to Sell?

Written by MarketBeat
July 20, 2026
Air Canada logo with Transportation background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Shares of Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF - Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $16.53, but opened at $13.71. Air Canada shares last traded at $16.03, with a volume of 2,893 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ACDVF shares. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Air Canada in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Scotiabank restated a "sector perform" rating on shares of Air Canada in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Research raised Air Canada from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised Air Canada from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold".

Read Our Latest Research Report on Air Canada

Air Canada Stock Down 1.1%

The stock has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.62.

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.25. Air Canada had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 27.71%. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.96 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Air Canada will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

About Air Canada

(Get Free Report)

Air Canada is the largest airline in Canada and one of the leading carriers in North America. Founded in 1937 as Trans-Canada Air Lines and rebranded as Air Canada in 1965, the company operates scheduled passenger and cargo services on six continents. The airline maintains membership in the Star Alliance network, offering seamless connections and coordinated loyalty benefits to travelers worldwide.

Through its mainline operations and subsidiaries—including Air Canada Rouge, Air Canada Cargo and Air Canada Vacations—the company provides a broad range of services.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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