Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) Stock Rating Lowered by Kepler Capital Markets

Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY - Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Kepler Capital Markets from a "hold" rating to a "reduce" rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on AFLYY. Morgan Stanley reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Zacks Research cut Air France-KLM from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold".

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Air France-KLM Stock Performance

OTCMKTS AFLYY opened at $1.45 on Friday. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $1.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.26. The stock has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 2.23, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.39. Air France-KLM has a fifty-two week low of $0.99 and a fifty-two week high of $1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The transportation company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.08). Air France-KLM had a return on equity of 71.16% and a net margin of 4.77%.The company had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.77 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Air France-KLM will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Air France-KLM Company Profile

Air France-KLM is a leading European airline group formed in 2004 through the merger of France's flagship carrier Air France and the Netherlands' national airline KLM Royal Dutch Airlines. Headquartered in Paris and Amstelveen, the group provides passenger, cargo and maintenance services across a global network, connecting major hubs in Europe, North America, Asia, Africa and Latin America.

The company's primary business activities include scheduled passenger transport on short, medium and long-haul routes; air freight operations under Air France-KLM Cargo; and technical support and maintenance services through AFI KLM E&M.

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