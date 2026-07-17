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Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) Stock Rating Lowered by Kepler Capital Markets

Written by MarketBeat
July 17, 2026
Air France-KLM logo with Transportation background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Air France-KLM from “hold” to “reduce”, signaling a more cautious view on the stock.
  • Analyst sentiment is mixed overall: Morgan Stanley kept an overweight rating, while Zacks Research and Deutsche Bank maintained or lowered to hold. The stock’s consensus rating remains Hold.
  • Air France-KLM recently reported EPS of -$0.13, missing estimates, while revenue matched expectations at $8.77 billion. The shares opened at $1.45 and trade near the top of their 52-week range.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Air France-KLM.

Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY - Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Kepler Capital Markets from a "hold" rating to a "reduce" rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on AFLYY. Morgan Stanley reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Zacks Research cut Air France-KLM from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold".

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AFLYY

Air France-KLM Stock Performance

OTCMKTS AFLYY opened at $1.45 on Friday. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $1.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.26. The stock has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 2.23, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.39. Air France-KLM has a fifty-two week low of $0.99 and a fifty-two week high of $1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The transportation company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.08). Air France-KLM had a return on equity of 71.16% and a net margin of 4.77%.The company had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.77 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Air France-KLM will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Air France-KLM Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Air France-KLM is a leading European airline group formed in 2004 through the merger of France's flagship carrier Air France and the Netherlands' national airline KLM Royal Dutch Airlines. Headquartered in Paris and Amstelveen, the group provides passenger, cargo and maintenance services across a global network, connecting major hubs in Europe, North America, Asia, Africa and Latin America.

The company's primary business activities include scheduled passenger transport on short, medium and long-haul routes; air freight operations under Air France-KLM Cargo; and technical support and maintenance services through AFI KLM E&M.

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Analyst Recommendations for Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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