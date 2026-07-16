Air France-KLM SA (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) Short Interest Update

Air France-KLM SA (OTCMKTS:AFLYY - Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totaling 15,910 shares, a decrease of 40.5% from the June 15th total of 26,743 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 129,389 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AFLYY shares. Zacks Research lowered Air France-KLM from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "hold" rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an "overweight" rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold".

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Air France-KLM

Air France-KLM Price Performance

Air France-KLM stock opened at $1.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.26, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.26. Air France-KLM has a 52 week low of $0.99 and a 52 week high of $1.76.

Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The transportation company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.08). Air France-KLM had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 71.16%. The business had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.77 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Air France-KLM will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Air France-KLM Company Profile

Air France-KLM is a leading European airline group formed in 2004 through the merger of France's flagship carrier Air France and the Netherlands' national airline KLM Royal Dutch Airlines. Headquartered in Paris and Amstelveen, the group provides passenger, cargo and maintenance services across a global network, connecting major hubs in Europe, North America, Asia, Africa and Latin America.

The company's primary business activities include scheduled passenger transport on short, medium and long-haul routes; air freight operations under Air France-KLM Cargo; and technical support and maintenance services through AFI KLM E&M.

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