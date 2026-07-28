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Air Liquide (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) Short Interest Update

Written by MarketBeat
July 28, 2026
Air Liquide logo with Basic Materials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Air Liquide’s short interest jumped 138.2% to 78,744 shares as of July 15, up from 33,062 shares on June 30. Despite the increase, short interest represents approximately 0.0% of shares outstanding, with a short-interest ratio of 0.1 days.
  • AIQUY shares rose 0.7% to open at $40.34, near the stock’s 52-week high of $41.24. The company reported a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.14.
  • Analyst sentiment remains broadly positive, with a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating based on one Strong Buy, three Buy ratings, and one Sell rating; however, Zacks Research recently downgraded the stock to Strong Sell.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in August.

Air Liquide (OTCMKTS:AIQUY - Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 78,744 shares, a growth of 138.2% from the June 30th total of 33,062 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 550,314 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company's stock are sold short.

Air Liquide Stock Up 0.7%

AIQUY stock opened at $40.34 on Tuesday. Air Liquide has a 1 year low of $32.88 and a 1 year high of $41.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.21.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Air Liquide

An institutional investor recently raised its stake in Air Liquide stock. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Air Liquide (OTCMKTS:AIQUY - Free Report) by 25.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,977 shares of the basic materials company's stock after buying an additional 2,259 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC's holdings in Air Liquide were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Air Liquide from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Citigroup reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Air Liquide in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley raised Air Liquide from an "underweight" rating to an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Air Liquide from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Air Liquide currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy".

View Our Latest Analysis on AIQUY

About Air Liquide

(Get Free Report)

Air Liquide is a Paris‑headquartered multinational that develops, manufactures and supplies industrial and medical gases, related equipment and services. Founded in 1902, the company has grown into a major global supplier of gases such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, hydrogen and a wide range of specialty gases used across industrial, healthcare and research applications.

Its core activities include on‑site gas production, bulk and packaged gas distribution (cylinders and cryogenic deliveries), installation and maintenance of gas handling and storage equipment, and engineering for large industrial gas projects.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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