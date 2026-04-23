Air Products and Chemicals (APD) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD - Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, April 30th. Analysts expect Air Products and Chemicals to post earnings of $3.04 per share and revenue of $3.0701 billion for the quarter. Air Products and Chemicals has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.950-3.100 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 12.850-13.150 EPS. Interested persons may visit the the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, April 30, 2026 at 8:00 AM ET.

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Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.12. Air Products and Chemicals had a negative net margin of 2.73% and a positive return on equity of 15.77%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.86 earnings per share. Air Products and Chemicals's revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Air Products and Chemicals to post $13 EPS for the current fiscal year and $14 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $296.58 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $286.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $267.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Air Products and Chemicals has a twelve month low of $229.11 and a twelve month high of $301.25. The stock has a market cap of $66.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -196.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.80.

Air Products and Chemicals Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $1.81 per share. This is a positive change from Air Products and Chemicals's previous quarterly dividend of $1.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $7.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. Air Products and Chemicals's dividend payout ratio is currently -479.47%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on APD shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and upped their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a "market perform" rating and set a $282.00 price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, January 31st. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $350.00 target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $308.06.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Air Products and Chemicals

In other news, Director Ridge Lp Mantle sold 70,175 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.21, for a total value of $19,944,436.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 93,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,573,350.79. This represents a 42.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.88% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. StoneX Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 2,787 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. L2 Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 4.8% in the third quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 440 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 1,692 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 218 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc is a global supplier of industrial gases and related equipment and services, headquartered in Allentown, Pennsylvania. The company produces and delivers atmospheric gases such as oxygen, nitrogen and argon, as well as specialty and process gases used across a wide range of industrial applications. Air Products designs, builds and operates gas production facilities, merchant distribution networks and on-site gas systems for customers that require reliable, high-purity gases and integrated supply solutions.

The company's product and service portfolio includes packaged and bulk gas supply, pipeline distribution, on-site generation, gas handling and storage equipment, and engineered systems for gas liquefaction and purification.

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