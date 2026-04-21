Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at Berenberg Bank

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD - Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Berenberg Bank from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Get APD alerts: Sign Up

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and increased their target price for the company from $280.00 to $310.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $313.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $306.50.

Get Our Latest Report on APD

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

Shares of APD opened at $296.09 on Monday. Air Products and Chemicals has a 12-month low of $229.11 and a 12-month high of $301.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -196.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.80. The firm's 50 day moving average is $286.11 and its 200-day moving average is $267.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.05 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a negative net margin of 2.73% and a positive return on equity of 15.77%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.86 earnings per share. Air Products and Chemicals has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.950-3.100 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 12.850-13.150 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals will post 13.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Air Products and Chemicals

In related news, Director Ridge Lp Mantle sold 70,175 shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.21, for a total transaction of $19,944,436.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 93,499 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $26,573,350.79. This trade represents a 42.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.88% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Air Products and Chemicals

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Holos Integrated Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 3,233.3% during the fourth quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 100 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.66% of the company's stock.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc is a global supplier of industrial gases and related equipment and services, headquartered in Allentown, Pennsylvania. The company produces and delivers atmospheric gases such as oxygen, nitrogen and argon, as well as specialty and process gases used across a wide range of industrial applications. Air Products designs, builds and operates gas production facilities, merchant distribution networks and on-site gas systems for customers that require reliable, high-purity gases and integrated supply solutions.

The company's product and service portfolio includes packaged and bulk gas supply, pipeline distribution, on-site generation, gas handling and storage equipment, and engineered systems for gas liquefaction and purification.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Air Products and Chemicals, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Air Products and Chemicals wasn't on the list.

While Air Products and Chemicals currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here