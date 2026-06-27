Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Given Average Rating of "Moderate Buy" by Brokerages

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB - Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" by the thirty-eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $157.96.

ABNB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Airbnb from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. HC Wainwright raised shares of Airbnb to a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Airbnb from $156.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Airbnb from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th.

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Key Headlines Impacting Airbnb

Here are the key news stories impacting Airbnb this week:

Airbnb Price Performance

Airbnb stock opened at $145.56 on Friday. Airbnb has a 12-month low of $110.81 and a 12-month high of $147.58. The stock has a market cap of $87.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.85, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $137.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 31.24% and a net margin of 19.90%.Airbnb's revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Airbnb will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 265,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.45, for a total value of $35,894,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 3,182,355 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $431,049,984.75. This trade represents a 7.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 88,366 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.81, for a total transaction of $12,884,646.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 12,370 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,803,669.70. The trade was a 87.72% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,005,339 shares of company stock valued at $273,061,091. 27.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Airbnb

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its stake in Airbnb by 1.3% during the first quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 5,754 shares of the company's stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Patton Fund Management Inc. raised its stake in Airbnb by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. now owns 1,874 shares of the company's stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. BOKF NA raised its stake in Airbnb by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 787 shares of the company's stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Airbnb by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. now owns 26,389 shares of the company's stock worth $3,582,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Airbnb by 1.0% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,295 shares of the company's stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.76% of the company's stock.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc NASDAQ: ABNB operates a global online marketplace that connects travelers with hosts offering short-term lodging, unique accommodations and related travel experiences. The company's core platform enables individuals and professional property managers to list private homes, apartments, single rooms and entire properties, while providing search, booking and payment processing for guests. Airbnb earns revenue primarily through service fees charged to guests and hosts and offers tools to facilitate reservations, communications, and logistics between parties.

Beyond accommodations, Airbnb has expanded its product portfolio to include curated experiences led by local hosts, higher-end offerings such as Airbnb Luxe, and programs aimed at enhancing quality and safety like Airbnb Plus.

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