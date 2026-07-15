Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Hits New 12-Month High - Should You Buy?

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB - Get Free Report)'s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $150.28 and last traded at $149.8140, with a volume of 540286 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $146.54.

Get Airbnb alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Airbnb in a research note on Monday, May 4th. They issued a "buy" rating for the company. Barclays increased their target price on Airbnb from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Airbnb from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Airbnb in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Airbnb from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $158.96.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ABNB

Airbnb Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $90.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $138.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 31.24%. The firm's revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Airbnb news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 2,460 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $369,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 2,595,119 shares in the company, valued at $389,267,850. The trade was a 0.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth I. Chenault sold 8,346 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,251,900.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 40,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,131,850. This represents a 16.95% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 2,325,429 shares of company stock worth $321,925,435 over the last quarter. 27.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Airbnb

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caxton Associates LLP bought a new stake in Airbnb during the 1st quarter worth about $258,000. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Airbnb by 55.8% in the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 12,161 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 4,353 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,866 shares of the company's stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 927 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the second quarter worth about $411,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Airbnb by 9.8% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 54,054 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,153,000 after buying an additional 4,811 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.76% of the company's stock.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc NASDAQ: ABNB operates a global online marketplace that connects travelers with hosts offering short-term lodging, unique accommodations and related travel experiences. The company's core platform enables individuals and professional property managers to list private homes, apartments, single rooms and entire properties, while providing search, booking and payment processing for guests. Airbnb earns revenue primarily through service fees charged to guests and hosts and offers tools to facilitate reservations, communications, and logistics between parties.

Beyond accommodations, Airbnb has expanded its product portfolio to include curated experiences led by local hosts, higher-end offerings such as Airbnb Luxe, and programs aimed at enhancing quality and safety like Airbnb Plus.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Airbnb, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Airbnb wasn't on the list.

While Airbnb currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here