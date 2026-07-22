Airbus (EADSY) Expected to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY - Get Free Report) is expected to release its resultson Wednesday, July 29th. Analysts expect Airbus to announce earnings of $0.5690 per share and revenue of $23.2232 billion for the quarter.

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Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. Airbus had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 20.90%. The company had revenue of $14.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.83 billion. On average, analysts expect Airbus to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Airbus Stock Up 4.4%

Shares of EADSY stock opened at $56.80 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Airbus has a 12 month low of $45.01 and a 12 month high of $64.35. The stock has a market cap of $179.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.59.

Trending Headlines about Airbus

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas Exane began coverage on shares of Airbus in a research report on Monday, April 13th. They set a "neutral" rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of Airbus in a report on Friday, July 10th. UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Airbus in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Airbus to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Airbus from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, May 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy".

Read Our Latest Report on EADSY

About Airbus

Airbus SE is a multinational aerospace and defense company that designs, manufactures and supports a broad range of products and services for civil and military customers worldwide. The company's activities span commercial aircraft, helicopters, defense and space systems, and a growing portfolio of services that include maintenance, training, digital solutions and aftermarket support. Airbus is organized into major business divisions that reflect these activities and operates an extensive industrial and supplier footprint across multiple countries.

In the commercial aircraft segment Airbus is best known for its A320 family of single-aisle jets and larger widebody models such as the A330 and A350 series, as well as the A380 superjumbo.

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