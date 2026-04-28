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Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Written by MarketBeat
April 28, 2026
Airbus logo with Aerospace background
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Key Points

  • EPS miss: Airbus reported quarterly EPS of $0.22, missing the $0.25 consensus by $0.03, while recording a 22.35% return on equity and a 7.15% net margin.
  • Shares fell about 1.9% to $47.73 midday, valuing the company at $150.6B with a PE of 25.25, and the stock trading below its 50‑day ($50.38) and 200‑day ($56.00) moving averages.
  • Analyst stance: The consensus rating is "Hold" (4 Buys, 6 Holds, 1 Sell) following recent downgrades from Rothschild & Co Redburn and Erste Group, while UBS reaffirmed a Buy.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Airbus.

Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY - Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The aerospace company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.03), Zacks reports. Airbus had a return on equity of 22.35% and a net margin of 7.15%.

Airbus Stock Down 1.9%

Shares of OTCMKTS EADSY traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.73. The company had a trading volume of 771,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 797,526. The company has a market capitalization of $150.62 billion, a PE ratio of 25.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.11. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $50.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.00. Airbus has a 1-year low of $40.87 and a 1-year high of $64.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on EADSY shares. Rothschild & Co Redburn lowered Airbus from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. UBS Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Airbus in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Erste Group Bank cut shares of Airbus from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. BNP Paribas Exane started coverage on shares of Airbus in a research note on Monday, April 13th. They set a "neutral" rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Airbus to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold".

Read Our Latest Analysis on EADSY

Airbus Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Airbus SE is a multinational aerospace and defense company that designs, manufactures and supports a broad range of products and services for civil and military customers worldwide. The company's activities span commercial aircraft, helicopters, defense and space systems, and a growing portfolio of services that include maintenance, training, digital solutions and aftermarket support. Airbus is organized into major business divisions that reflect these activities and operates an extensive industrial and supplier footprint across multiple countries.

In the commercial aircraft segment Airbus is best known for its A320 family of single-aisle jets and larger widebody models such as the A330 and A350 series, as well as the A380 superjumbo.

Featured Stories

Earnings History for Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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