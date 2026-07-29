Airgain (AIRG) Projected to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG - Get Free Report) is expected to post its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.0050 per share and revenue of $13.45 million for the quarter. Airgain has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.010-0.010 EPS. Parties may review the information on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, August 5, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). Airgain had a negative return on equity of 15.42% and a negative net margin of 13.22%.The firm had revenue of $11.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.47 million. On average, analysts expect Airgain to post $-0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Airgain Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of NASDAQ AIRG opened at $5.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $71.90 million, a P/E ratio of -10.31 and a beta of 0.89. Airgain has a 12 month low of $3.00 and a 12 month high of $7.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.48 and a 200-day moving average of $5.69.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AIRG shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded Airgain from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 23rd. Roth Capital reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Airgain in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Craig Hallum restated a "buy" rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Airgain in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Northland Securities set a $8.50 target price on shares of Airgain in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Airgain from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $7.70.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Airgain

Insider Transactions at Airgain

In other Airgain news, CFO Michael Elbaz sold 3,787 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.77, for a total transaction of $25,637.99. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 135,506 shares in the company, valued at $917,375.62. This represents a 2.72% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jacob Suen sold 4,573 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.51, for a total transaction of $29,770.23. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 281,431 shares in the company, valued at $1,832,115.81. This represents a 1.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 11,847 shares of company stock valued at $79,857 in the last three months. Insiders own 17.50% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Airgain

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Airgain in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Airgain in the third quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Airgain by 270.1% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 27,214 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 43,214 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.76% of the company's stock.

Airgain Company Profile

Airgain, Inc NASDAQ: AIRG is a provider of intelligent wireless connectivity solutions designed to enhance data transmission, network performance and antenna efficiency for a range of devices. Headquartered in San Diego, California, the company develops both embedded and external antenna systems, as well as associated connectivity software, to support wireless applications across cellular, Wi-Fi, machine-to-machine (M2M) and Internet of Things (IoT) markets.

The company's product portfolio includes modular smart antennas, parallel path phase-diversity antennas and advanced array antenna solutions that are optimized for environments such as smart homes, industrial automation, transportation and enterprise networking.

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