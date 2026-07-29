Go Pro
→ Ready to give options a try? Your first trade (Ticker included) -INSIDE (From Base Camp Trading) (Ad)tc pixel

Airgain (AIRG) Projected to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Written by MarketBeat
July 29, 2026
Airgain logo with Computer and Technology background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Airgain is expected to report Q2 2026 results after market close on August 5, with analysts forecasting earnings of approximately $0.005 per share and revenue of $13.45 million. Management’s quarterly EPS guidance is $0.01.
  • The company reported Q1 revenue of $11.51 million and an EPS loss of $0.08, while profitability remained weak with a negative 13.22% net margin and 15.42% negative return on equity.
  • Airgain shares opened at $5.67, below the analyst consensus price target of $7.70. Coverage remains generally positive, with four Buy ratings and one Sell rating, although insiders sold shares recently.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Airgain.

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG - Get Free Report) is expected to post its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.0050 per share and revenue of $13.45 million for the quarter. Airgain has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.010-0.010 EPS. Parties may review the information on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, August 5, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). Airgain had a negative return on equity of 15.42% and a negative net margin of 13.22%.The firm had revenue of $11.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.47 million. On average, analysts expect Airgain to post $-0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Airgain Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of NASDAQ AIRG opened at $5.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $71.90 million, a P/E ratio of -10.31 and a beta of 0.89. Airgain has a 12 month low of $3.00 and a 12 month high of $7.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.48 and a 200-day moving average of $5.69.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AIRG shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded Airgain from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 23rd. Roth Capital reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Airgain in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Craig Hallum restated a "buy" rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Airgain in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Northland Securities set a $8.50 target price on shares of Airgain in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Airgain from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $7.70.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Airgain

Insider Transactions at Airgain

In other Airgain news, CFO Michael Elbaz sold 3,787 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.77, for a total transaction of $25,637.99. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 135,506 shares in the company, valued at $917,375.62. This represents a 2.72% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jacob Suen sold 4,573 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.51, for a total transaction of $29,770.23. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 281,431 shares in the company, valued at $1,832,115.81. This represents a 1.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 11,847 shares of company stock valued at $79,857 in the last three months. Insiders own 17.50% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Airgain

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Airgain in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Airgain in the third quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Airgain by 270.1% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 27,214 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 43,214 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.76% of the company's stock.

Airgain Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Airgain, Inc NASDAQ: AIRG is a provider of intelligent wireless connectivity solutions designed to enhance data transmission, network performance and antenna efficiency for a range of devices. Headquartered in San Diego, California, the company develops both embedded and external antenna systems, as well as associated connectivity software, to support wireless applications across cellular, Wi-Fi, machine-to-machine (M2M) and Internet of Things (IoT) markets.

The company's product portfolio includes modular smart antennas, parallel path phase-diversity antennas and advanced array antenna solutions that are optimized for environments such as smart homes, industrial automation, transportation and enterprise networking.

See Also

Earnings History for Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Airgain Right Now?

Before you consider Airgain, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Airgain wasn't on the list.

While Airgain currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

The Infrastructure's Backbone: 10 Stocks Powering the AI Buildout Cover
The Infrastructure's Backbone: 10 Stocks Powering the AI Buildout

The AI boom extends far beyond the biggest tech names. Discover 10 companies supplying the memory, storage, networking, semiconductor manufacturing, and power infrastructure that make AI possible. Learn where the next wave of AI investment opportunities may emerge—and the key risks investors should watch as the global AI buildout accelerates.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

RTX and Lockheed Earnings: Can Strong Guidance Reset the Defense Trade?
RTX and Lockheed Earnings: Can Strong Guidance Reset the Defense Trade?
By Dan Schmidt | July 26, 2026
tc pixel
The REAL Reason Trump is Invading Iran
The REAL Reason Trump is Invading Iran
From Banyan Hill Publishing (Ad)
AMD’s AI Bubble Could Burst Into Explosive Upside
AMD’s AI Bubble Could Burst Into Explosive Upside
By Thomas Hughes | July 27, 2026
Could Truth API Become Trump Media’s First Meaningful Revenue Driver?
Could Truth API Become Trump Media’s First Meaningful Revenue Driver?
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 22, 2026
Boxabl Disrupts Housing With A Tiny Float IPO
Boxabl Disrupts Housing With A Tiny Float IPO
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 22, 2026
tc pixel
Forget SpaceX, stake a claim in Elon’s “A.R.M” instead
Forget SpaceX, stake a claim in Elon’s “A.R.M” instead
From Paradigm Press (Ad)
Broadcom May Be the Biggest Winner From Alphabet's Earnings
Broadcom May Be the Biggest Winner From Alphabet's Earnings
By Leo Miller | July 26, 2026
AirJoule’s Kubota Deal Is a Major Validation—But the Hard Part Comes Next
AirJoule’s Kubota Deal Is a Major Validation—But the Hard Part Comes Next
By Thomas Hughes | July 27, 2026

Recent Videos

This January Deadline Will Send Demand Soaring in This Sector.
This January Deadline Will Send Demand Soaring in This Sector.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
3 Stocks To Buy As Big Tech Sells Off (And 2 To Avoid)
3 Stocks To Buy As Big Tech Sells Off (And 2 To Avoid)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Tech Is Slipping. These 3 Defense Stocks Are Soaring On Earnings.
Tech Is Slipping. These 3 Defense Stocks Are Soaring On Earnings.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines