AirSculpt Technologies (AIRS) Expected to Announce Earnings on Friday

AirSculpt Technologies (NASDAQ:AIRS - Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Friday, August 7th. Analysts expect AirSculpt Technologies to announce earnings of $0.0150 per share and revenue of $44.1370 million for the quarter. Interested persons can check the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, August 14, 2026 at 4:00 PM ET.

AirSculpt Technologies (NASDAQ:AIRS - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $39.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.20 million. AirSculpt Technologies had a negative return on equity of 4.98% and a negative net margin of 7.39%.

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AirSculpt Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AIRS opened at $4.85 on Friday. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $4.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $342.17 million, a PE ratio of -28.53 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. AirSculpt Technologies has a twelve month low of $1.51 and a twelve month high of $12.00.

Institutional Trading of AirSculpt Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in AirSculpt Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of AirSculpt Technologies by 32.2% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,225 shares of the company's stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 3,224 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of AirSculpt Technologies in the second quarter worth $106,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in AirSculpt Technologies in the second quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in AirSculpt Technologies by 128.5% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,113,843 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,380,000 after purchasing an additional 626,309 shares during the period. 91.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Leerink Partners set a $4.50 price target on shares of AirSculpt Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of AirSculpt Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 27th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of AirSculpt Technologies from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $4.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AIRS

About AirSculpt Technologies

AirSculpt Technologies, Inc NASDAQ: AIRS is a medical technology company specializing in minimally invasive body contouring. The company’s flagship AirSculpt® platform combines pneumatic power with precision microcannulas to deliver fat removal, transfer and sculpting procedures. AirSculpt Technologies partners with both company-owned and franchised cosmetic surgery practices to offer a streamlined, office-based alternative to traditional liposuction.

Through its proprietary system, AirSculpt Technologies provides both consumers and medical professionals with an integrated solution that emphasizes reduced downtime, smaller incision sites, and more predictable outcomes.

Further Reading

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