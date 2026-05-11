AirSculpt Technologies Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:AIRS)

AirSculpt Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRS - Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors purchased 3,985 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 61% compared to the average daily volume of 2,477 call options.

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Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Jorey Chernett acquired 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.54 per share, with a total value of $101,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 7,053,761 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $17,916,552.94. The trade was a 0.57% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired a total of 810,150 shares of company stock worth $1,987,624 over the last ninety days. 44.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AirSculpt Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIRS. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of AirSculpt Technologies by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 15,137 shares of the company's stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,561 shares during the period. Wexford Capital LP grew its position in shares of AirSculpt Technologies by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 102,614 shares of the company's stock valued at $823,000 after acquiring an additional 2,614 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of AirSculpt Technologies by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,782 shares of the company's stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 2,876 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of AirSculpt Technologies by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,225 shares of the company's stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 3,224 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of AirSculpt Technologies by 239.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 5,952 shares of the company's stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 4,199 shares during the period. 91.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AirSculpt Technologies Stock Up 13.5%

AIRS stock traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $4.38. The company's stock had a trading volume of 561,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,333,445. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. AirSculpt Technologies has a twelve month low of $1.51 and a twelve month high of $12.00. The company's fifty day moving average price is $2.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $309.08 million, a P/E ratio of -25.53 and a beta of 1.99.

AirSculpt Technologies (NASDAQ:AIRS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). AirSculpt Technologies had a negative net margin of 7.39% and a negative return on equity of 5.17%. The firm had revenue of $33.44 million for the quarter. The company's quarterly revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AirSculpt Technologies will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of AirSculpt Technologies from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $6.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on AirSculpt Technologies

About AirSculpt Technologies

AirSculpt Technologies, Inc NASDAQ: AIRS is a medical technology company specializing in minimally invasive body contouring. The company’s flagship AirSculpt® platform combines pneumatic power with precision microcannulas to deliver fat removal, transfer and sculpting procedures. AirSculpt Technologies partners with both company-owned and franchised cosmetic surgery practices to offer a streamlined, office-based alternative to traditional liposuction.

Through its proprietary system, AirSculpt Technologies provides both consumers and medical professionals with an integrated solution that emphasizes reduced downtime, smaller incision sites, and more predictable outcomes.

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