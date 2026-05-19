Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Shares Gap Down - Time to Sell?

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM - Get Free Report)'s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $150.77, but opened at $142.76. Akamai Technologies shares last traded at $143.81, with a volume of 811,279 shares changing hands.

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Key Stories Impacting Akamai Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting Akamai Technologies this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $72.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, May 8th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Akamai Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, January 31st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $145.29.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AKAM

Akamai Technologies Trading Down 4.3%

The stock has a market cap of $20.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.86, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.45. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $112.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.06.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.61. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.07 billion. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. Akamai Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.400-7.150 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.450-1.650 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jon Miller sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.67, for a total value of $1,129,370.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 22,806 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,341,492.02. This represents a 32.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Laura Howell sold 11,273 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.14, for a total value of $1,128,878.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 12,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,257,658.26. This represents a 47.30% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 53,954 shares of company stock valued at $5,511,371 in the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AKAM. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 101.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,016 shares of the technology infrastructure company's stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 2,022 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 35.2% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,087 shares of the technology infrastructure company's stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association bought a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $266,000. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 73.0% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 7,134 shares of the technology infrastructure company's stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 3,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 152.8% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the technology infrastructure company's stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc is a leading provider of content delivery network (CDN) services and cloud security solutions designed to optimize and safeguard digital experiences. Leveraging a globally distributed platform, the company accelerates web and mobile content delivery for enterprises, media companies, e-commerce platforms and government agencies. Its edge computing architecture brings processing power closer to end users, reducing latency and improving application performance across geographies.

The company's core offerings include content acceleration, web and mobile performance optimization, media delivery, and a suite of cybersecurity solutions that protect against DDoS attacks, application-layer threats and bot-driven fraud.

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