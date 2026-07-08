Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Trading Up 5.4% - What's Next?

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM - Get Free Report)'s share price rose 5.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $119.46 and last traded at $120.5610. 669,518 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 4,863,434 shares. The stock had previously closed at $114.37.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AKAM. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Akamai Technologies from $120.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a "sector outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Craig Hallum raised Akamai Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Piper Sandler restated a "neutral" rating and issued a $156.00 price target (up from $114.00) on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Akamai Technologies presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $145.29.

Get Our Latest Analysis on AKAM

Akamai Technologies Stock Up 7.5%

The firm has a market capitalization of $17.88 billion, a PE ratio of 41.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $132.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.97.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $1.61. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 10.20%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.70 earnings per share. Akamai Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.400-7.150 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.450-1.650 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Akamai Technologies

In related news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 243 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.41, for a total transaction of $31,446.63. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 31,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,012,486.46. The trade was a 0.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Kim Salem-Jackson sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.57, for a total value of $311,811.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 59,210 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,027,099.70. This represents a 3.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Akamai Technologies

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AKAM. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Akamai Technologies by 626.2% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 305 shares of the technology infrastructure company's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Sarver Vrooman Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Root Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 350 shares of the technology infrastructure company's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. WealthCollab LLC lifted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 154.2% during the fourth quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 394 shares of the technology infrastructure company's stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC acquired a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the second quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.28% of the company's stock.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc is a leading provider of content delivery network (CDN) services and cloud security solutions designed to optimize and safeguard digital experiences. Leveraging a globally distributed platform, the company accelerates web and mobile content delivery for enterprises, media companies, e-commerce platforms and government agencies. Its edge computing architecture brings processing power closer to end users, reducing latency and improving application performance across geographies.

The company's core offerings include content acceleration, web and mobile performance optimization, media delivery, and a suite of cybersecurity solutions that protect against DDoS attacks, application-layer threats and bot-driven fraud.

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