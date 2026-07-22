Aktis Oncology (NASDAQ:AKTS) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average - Here's Why

Shares of Aktis Oncology (NASDAQ:AKTS - Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.59 and traded as high as $25.22. Aktis Oncology shares last traded at $24.63, with a volume of 244,597 shares traded.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on shares of Aktis Oncology in a report on Monday, June 15th. They issued a "strong-buy" rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Aktis Oncology from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Aktis Oncology from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Aktis Oncology from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on Aktis Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. They issued an "outperform" rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $34.60.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Aktis Oncology

Aktis Oncology Trading Up 2.8%

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion and a PE ratio of -64.82.

Aktis Oncology (NASDAQ:AKTS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The technology company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 million. On average, research analysts predict that Aktis Oncology will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aktis Oncology Company Profile

Aktis Oncology NASDAQ: AKTS is a biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of new therapies for cancer. The firm concentrates on advancing oncology candidates through research and development with the goal of addressing unmet medical needs in oncology. Its work emphasizes targeted and precision approaches intended to improve the safety and efficacy profiles of cancer treatments.

The company's activities include laboratory research, preclinical studies and clinical development as it advances its pipeline programs toward regulatory milestones.

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