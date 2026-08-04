Al Ferrara Sells 3,918 Shares of Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) Stock

Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO - Get Free Report) Director Al Ferrara sold 3,918 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.26, for a total value of $189,082.68. Following the transaction, the director owned 26,197 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,264,267.22. The trade was a 13.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

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Steven Madden Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SHOO traded up $1.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.86. The stock had a trading volume of 1,711,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,268,162. The business's 50 day moving average price is $43.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.94. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $24.50 and a 1 year high of $49.15. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.55 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The textile maker reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $665.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $635.39 million. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 5.23%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. Steven Madden has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.050-2.150 EPS. Research analysts expect that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Steven Madden Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 11th. Steven Madden's payout ratio is currently 42.21%.

Institutional Trading of Steven Madden

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Steven Madden by 14.5% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 25,203 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $1,061,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 2.6% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,984 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 2.0% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 67,571 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $2,845,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Steven Madden in the 1st quarter worth about $275,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 751,627 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $25,495,000 after acquiring an additional 35,259 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.88% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on SHOO shares. Piper Sandler reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Steven Madden in a research report on Friday. BTIG Research restated a "buy" rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Steven Madden in a report on Monday, July 27th. UBS Group restated a "neutral" rating and set a $45.00 target price (up from $40.00) on shares of Steven Madden in a research report on Friday. Citigroup reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $55.00 price target (up from $45.00) on shares of Steven Madden in a report on Friday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Steven Madden in a research report on Friday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $49.12.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Steven Madden

Steven Madden Company Profile

Steven Madden, Inc NASDAQ: SHOO is a New York–based designer and marketer of fashion footwear, handbags and accessories. The company's product portfolio spans a range of contemporary and lifestyle brands for women, men and children, including its core Steve Madden label as well as the Madden Girl and Dolce Vita brands. In addition to footwear, the company licenses its trademarks for use on apparel, eyewear and other fashion accessories.

Steven Madden distributes its products through multiple channels, including wholesale partners, e-commerce platforms and its own brick-and-mortar retail stores.

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