Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) Given New C$75.00 Price Target at Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI - Get Free Report) NYSE: AGI had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$82.00 to C$75.00 in a report issued on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce's price target points to a potential upside of 90.99% from the company's previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on AGI. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Alamos Gold from C$88.00 to C$87.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. TD lifted their price target on Alamos Gold from C$70.00 to C$78.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Alamos Gold from C$72.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of C$74.70.

Get Alamos Gold alerts: Sign Up

Read Our Latest Research Report on AGI

Alamos Gold Trading Down 2.1%

Shares of TSE:AGI traded down C$0.86 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$39.27. 833,921 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,165,991. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$46.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$55.85. Alamos Gold has a 1-year low of C$33.11 and a 1-year high of C$75.78. The firm has a market cap of C$16.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.65, a PEG ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77.

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI - Get Free Report) NYSE: AGI last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.84 EPS for the quarter. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 51.42%.The business had revenue of C$844.09 million during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Alamos Gold will post 1.4774775 earnings per share for the current year.

Alamos Gold Company Profile

Alamos is a Canadian-based intermediate gold producer with diversified production from three operations in North America. This includes the Island Gold District and Young-Davidson mine in northern Ontario, Canada, and the Mulatos District in Sonora State, Mexico. Additionally, the Company has a strong portfolio of growth projects, including the Phase 3+ Expansion at Island Gold, and the Lynn Lake project in Manitoba, Canada. Alamos employs more than 2,400 people and is committed to the highest standards of sustainable development.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Alamos Gold, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Alamos Gold wasn't on the list.

While Alamos Gold currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here