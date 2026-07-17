Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) (TSE:AD.UN) Given Consensus Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by Analysts

Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) (TSE:AD.UN - Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" from the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$26.21.

AD.UN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Acumen Capital upped their target price on Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) from C$26.00 to C$26.50 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) from C$28.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce set a C$25.00 price objective on shares of Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Raymond James Financial upped their price objective on shares of Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) from C$27.00 to C$27.25 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Desjardins raised their target price on shares of Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) from C$26.00 to C$26.50 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th.

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Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) Stock Down 0.9%

TSE AD.UN traded down C$0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting C$25.22. 117,354 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,559. Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust has a 12 month low of C$17.80 and a 12 month high of C$25.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$23.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$22.41. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.24, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.33.

Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) (TSE:AD.UN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$37.37 million during the quarter. Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) had a return on equity of 22.20% and a net margin of 97.33%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust will post 1.9300847 EPS for the current year.

Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) Company Profile

Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust is an open-ended trust. The Trust, through its subsidiaries, indirectly provides alternative financing to private companies (Partners) in exchange for distributions with the principal objective of generating stable and predictable cash flows for payment of distributions to unitholders of the Trust. Distributions from the Partners are adjusted each year based on the percentage change of a top-line financial performance measure such as gross margin and same-store sales and rank in priority to the owner's common equity position.

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