Albany International (NYSE:AIN) Issues Q3 2026 Earnings Guidance

Albany International (NYSE:AIN - Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.600-0.700 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.660. The company issued revenue guidance of $320.0 million-$330.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $311.0 million.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AIN shares. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Albany International from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Albany International from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Albany International from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, July 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Albany International

Albany International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AIN opened at $75.28 on Tuesday. Albany International has a fifty-two week low of $41.15 and a fifty-two week high of $77.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.90, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.20. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $71.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.19.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The textile maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.08. Albany International had a positive return on equity of 9.44% and a negative net margin of 4.93%.Albany International's revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. Albany International has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.600-0.700 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Albany International will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Albany International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 5th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Albany International's payout ratio is presently -54.90%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Albany International

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AIN. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Albany International by 227.3% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 540 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Albany International by 32.4% during the second quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 711 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Albany International by 42.3% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 908 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Albany International by 519.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Albany International during the second quarter worth about $77,000. 97.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Albany International Company Profile

Albany International Corp. is a global advanced materials company specializing in engineered textiles and composites. Its business is organized into two primary segments: Process Media and Engineered Composites. The Process Media segment designs, manufactures and services press, forming and drying fabrics used in the production of paper and packaging materials, helping paper manufacturers improve efficiency, quality and sustainability. The Engineered Composites segment produces lightweight composite structures and components for aerospace and industrial applications, serving commercial and military aircraft programs as well as industrial markets that require high-performance, durable materials.

In the Process Media segment, Albany's products include forming fabrics, press felts and dryer fabrics engineered to withstand extreme moisture and temperature conditions.

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